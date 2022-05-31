ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Profan References "Warm Minimalism" for Filippa K Flagship Store

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilippa K has reopened its flagship store in the centre of Helsinki, which sees bold interiors filled with specially commissioned pieces and vintage finds. The creation of the new store, located in the city’s Kämp Galleria, has been overseen by creative director Liisa Kessler in collaboration with architectural practice Profan and...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Universal Works Continues Hotel de Luxe Concept for SS22

U.K. label Universal Works has revealed the latest installment of its Hotel de Luxe concept, expanding the world of the fictional hotel. The new release focuses on relaxed summer pieces, taking inspiration from a diverse mix of places including skate park culture, Lake Como luxury, and the music of The Specials.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Vitra Revives A Timeless Classic: The Kangourou Chair

Swiss furniture company, Vitra, collaborates with some of the most esteemed designers from all around the world to create cutting-edge, stand-out pieces. This summer, the brand will re-release Jean Prouvé’s celebrated Fauteuil Kangourou chair, reinstating a timeless classic. The French designer’s aesthetic is trademarked by its attention to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Places+Faces Welcome Its "Film Club Volume. 3" With a New Movie-Inspired Collection

After London-based streetwear label PLACES+FACES went navy with its “Cozy Drop – Part 2,” it is now returning with its third instalment of the “Film Club” series. The collection includes four T-shirts, two vests and one hoodie, with each garment featuring a familiar movie-inspired graphic across the chest. Referencing Quentin Tarantino‘s Kill Bill across one T-shirt, the collection also nods to City of God and Whiplash. With new and improved back prints on each T-shirt, each design marks a part of PLACES+FACES’ “Film Club” journey.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Design#Minimalism#Filippa K Flagship Store#Scandinavian#Nordic
hypebeast.com

Samsøe Samsøe Taps Nordisk for Another Outdoor Collection

Samsøe Samsøe has reunited with Nordisk for another collection that is suited for outdoor activities. Outfitted for camping, picnics or anything the outdoors calls upon, the collection comes prepared. The Samsøe Samsøe x Nordisk 2.0 collaboration consists of tote bags, water bottles, outdoor cooking equipment, double wall mugs and carabiners. This time around, the offering dips the pieces in four new shades: Galaxy Blue, Iced Aqua, Balsam Green and Radiant Yellow.
ARTS
hypebeast.com

BIG Creates "World's Most Sustainable Factory" for Vestre

Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has created a new factory for outdoor furniture manufacturer Vestre, which it claims to be the most sustainable of its kind in the world. Located in the forest in Magnor, Norway, the building has been designed to have four arms that meet at a central point, a feature from which it gets its name, “The Plus”.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Expands “The Lost Tape” With Fall 2022 Campaign

Still reigning as one of the world’s hottest brands, Balenciaga unveiled its new Fall 2022 campaign. The new campaign expands on “The Lost Tape” theme that encapsulated the brand’s ’90s-inspired collection. Specifically, the theme champions fashion ideas of this period while presenting “a message from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Sans Gêne Is the New Unisex Label Committed to Humanity

In the growing fashion landscape, several brands are rooting their philosophy in not just clothes, but deeper social values. In tune with this mission, Sans Gêne is the new unisex label committed to humanity. Founded by Caroline McCaul, the new label recently launched its debut collection for the Pre-Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Sydney
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Outfits the Air Jordan 9 in a Polished "Particle Grey"

While the Air Jordan 9 doesn’t receive the same amount of attention as classics such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4, Jordan Brand continues to include the model in its wide range of annual offerings. Debuting in 1993, the Air Jordan 9 has found itself in all sorts of colorways ever since. Now, it is equipped with a clean “Particle Grey” that carries plenty of versatility.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

TUMI Taps Razer for Green-Lit Esports Accessories Capsule

Following the launch of its new “ATLAS” fragrance for men last month, TUMI has tapped gaming lifestyle label Razer for a limited-edition capsule of esports-inspired accessories. Razer’s triple-headed snake logo and signature green accents command the range, with TUMI’s DNA at the core of each piece. For utility,...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

On Heads Into Nature With Cloudtrax Hiking Shoe

Best known for its running footwear, Swiss label On has entered the outdoors space with the arrival of its new Cloudtrax hiking silhouette. The shoe has been designed to handle a variety of terrains, meaning that it is just as useful walking down city streets as it is hitting mountain trails.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rick Owens "SWAMPGOD" Collection Praises Nonconformity

Rick Owens is no stranger to exceeding the norm and turning heads. His alluring, otherworldly designs inspired SWAMPGOD, also known as Arturo Boem, to take a page out of his unconventional book. The result manifested a collaboration unlike any other: Rick Owens SWAMPGOD by END. SWAMPGOD fostered a relationship with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

J. Press Celebrates 120th Anniversary by Opening New Haven Flagship Store

Heritage label J. Press has celebrated its 120th anniversary with the launch of a new flagship store in New Haven, Connecticut. The new location marks the label’s storied history of producing Ivy League pieces, and adjoins the brand’s previous store, creating a link back to its history. References...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hypebeast.com

Here are the 10 Best Cities for Work-Life Balance in 2022

Software Kisi has compiled an ordered list of the top 100 best cities in the world for 2022 based on data comparing “work intensity, institutional support, legislation, and livability” in the current context of rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic and Russo-Ukrainian War. According to the study,...
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Highlights of ACRONYM's SS22 Technical Outerwear

Following Drop A and B of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection via HBX, we now have a closer look at the highlights of ACRONYM‘s technical jackets this season. Leading the latest lineup of outerwear is the black J96-GT jacket, made waterproof, windproof, and breathable with a GORE-TEX® PRO exterior. The jacket also features a detachable hood, four water-repellent zip pockets on the front, a press-stud-secured zip closure, as well as a 3L GORE-TEX Pro Bucket Hat that can be styled together or separately. Another piece that continues the brand’s affinity for functionality is the 2L Gore-Tex Infinium™ Windstopper® Jacket with an interior removable sling that acts as a cross-body strap for ease of carrying the jacket around. The J94-VT, in contrast, has more focus on aesthetics with a chenille panel of a “Wildcard” graphic on the left chest, drawn from an exploration of the collegiate varsity look. Rounding out the range is the lightweight Nylon Stretch Contour Jacket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Officially Announces Its 2022 Puerto Rico, Be True and N7 Collections for Summer 2022

Aside from all of the innovative and stylish products that it rolls out every year,. continues to win over the hearts of sportswear consumers for all of its purpose-driven work. The brand isn’t afraid to take a stand on political issues and it will often show love to various communities through special product releases. The latter is reflected in this year’s Puerto Rico, Be True and N7 collections, all of which have been officially announced by the Beaverton imprint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Bad Bunny and David Grutman to Open Their Own Japanese Steakhouse in Miami

It just seems like everything that Bad Bunny touches turns to gold. The Puerto Rican crooner has swiftly reached global icon status for his strong and consistent output of reggaeton music, and he’s earned himself quite the list of collaborative dealings such as footwear team-ups with adidas and Crocs as well as appearances in the WWE. And now Benito is venturing into the food world alongside big-time club mogul David Grutman to open up a new restaurant tilted Gekkō in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Hexton Gallery Will Present an Extensive Exhibition on Christo and Jeanne-Claude

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘Valley Curtain’ and showcasing never-before-seen work. Hexton Gallery in Aspen will host the first U.S. exhibition on the late Christo and Jeanne-Claude since Christo’s passing in 2020. Made in collaboration with the Christo Foundation, the show will mark the 50th anniversary of the Valley Curtain installation the couple installed in Colorado’s Rifle Gap.
ASPEN, CO
hypebeast.com

Watch Justin Bieber Star in New Tim Hortons Commercial for Biebs Brew

When it comes to his Timbiebs, Justin Bieber has proven to meticulous with the taste and ensuring it is all about quality control. In his latest collaborative product with Canadian coffee house Tim Hortons, the singer is rolling out his signature Biebs Brew, a vanilla cold brew with the release of a new commercial. In the commercial, Justin Bieber meets up with Tim Horton’s own Pam as she drops in on the office on the way home. When she sees Bieber still in the office she asks him, “What are you still doing here?” Bieber responds, “Job’s not done. I haven’t tried the final product.” Pam then informs the audience and Bieber that the coffee requires 16 hours to steep before it can be drunk. While Pam suggests Bieber to come back in the morning, he is adamant to stick around and make sure that he gets the first sip of the brew.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Swedish Shirt Brand ETON Partners With Fred Segal for Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

ETON and Fred Segal have come together for Spring/Summer 2022, to co-design a capsule collection that offers a contemporary take on high-style dressing. As a leading luxury shirt and accessories brand, ETON’s refined menswear approach meets Fred Segal’s California cool, street style aesthetic with its new 14-piece limited-edition capsule collection. The capsule features relaxed shirting, knit shorts, black-and-white paisley print sets, silk scarves, bucket hats and caps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy