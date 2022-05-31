Profan References "Warm Minimalism" for Filippa K Flagship Store

When it comes to his Timbiebs, Justin Bieber has proven to meticulous with the taste and ensuring it is all about quality control. In his latest collaborative product with Canadian coffee house Tim Hortons, the singer is rolling out his signature Biebs Brew, a vanilla cold brew with the release of a new commercial. In the commercial, Justin Bieber meets up with Tim Horton’s own Pam as she drops in on the office on the way home. When she sees Bieber still in the office she asks him, “What are you still doing here?” Bieber responds, “Job’s not done. I haven’t tried the final product.” Pam then informs the audience and Bieber that the coffee requires 16 hours to steep before it can be drunk. While Pam suggests Bieber to come back in the morning, he is adamant to stick around and make sure that he gets the first sip of the brew.

