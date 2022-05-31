Tuesday's Afternoon Update

Gordon Center partners with American Heart Association to launch new Advanced Stroke Life Support® curriculum. Every 40 seconds someone in the United States suffers a stroke. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain either is blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, the affected part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. The number one priority for these patients is transport to an appropriate hospital as quickly as possible for treatment to prevent or slow the death of brain cells. It means every person involved in the care of a stroke patient – from paramedic to nurse to physician – needs to be trained to detect the signs of a stroke quickly and arrange for prompt transportation and treatment.

