Florida State

Tuesday's Afternoon Update

By Updated 2 hours ago
 2 days ago

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system. The remnants of a Pacific category 2 hurricane that hit Mexico Monday have higher odds of reforming into the first tropical storm in the Atlantic this season while aiming for Florida by the tail-end of this week. The National Hurricane...

Thursday's Daily Pulse

U.S. agrees to update critical habitat for Florida manatees. Environmental groups and federal wildlife officials have reached a deal to upgrade habitat protections for manatees, which suffered a record number of deaths last year in Florida waters. The agreement, announced Wednesday, requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to undertake long-discussed revisions of “critical habitat” for Florida manatees by Sept. 12, 2024. The agreement came after the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Save the Manatee Club filed a lawsuit in February in federal court in Washington, D.C. More from the News Service of Florida and the AP.
Wednesday's Daily Pulse

Most COVID deaths in Florida came after the vaccine was widely available. Why?. It didn’t have to be this way. Though COVID vaccines have been available across Florida for more than a year, the majority of the more than 74,000 people who have died statewide of the disease succumbed in the past 12 months. Most chose not to get the free shots. More than half of Florida fatalities came after June 1, 2021, months after adults ages 18 or older could get the shots, figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Nationwide, it was just the opposite. [Source: Florida Today]
Florida Ever After

When you move to a state with a fairy tale castle at its center, a certain amount of magical thinking comes with the territory. Fresh out of journalism school in Arizona, I came to Florida because I wanted to be a storyteller, and no place had — and still has — better stories to be told.
Tuesday's Daily Pulse

Fears mount that many insurers might not be financially prepared for hurricane season, despite reforms. While most Floridians kick off summer by enjoying a long Memorial Day weekend, executives of financially shaky insurance companies will be scrambling to make sure their customers remain protected into the upcoming hurricane season. Depending on how many fall short, tens of thousands of policyholders could be left without coverage after hurricane season begins on June 1. Reforms enacted during the just-completed special session, including litigation reforms that will reduce payouts to plaintiffs attorneys and creation of a $2 billion state-funded reinsurance program, were not enough to overcome reinsurers’ reluctance to finance risks in Florida for the upcoming hurricane season, industry sources say. More from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Insurance News Net.
Hospital districts push back on opioid settlements

Two public hospital districts are firing back against Attorney General Ashley Moody in a dispute about settlements with pharmaceutical-industry companies over the opioid epidemic, accusing her of overstepping her authority. The Sarasota County Public Hospital District and Lee Memorial Health System filed a counterclaim Friday in a lawsuit that Moody...
Tampa tops nation in housing price increases

After nearly three years of Phoenix leading the nation in the most-rapid growth in housing prices, it has been topped by the Tampa area, an analysis released Tuesday showed. The Tampa area had a 34.8 percent price increase in March when compared to a year earlier, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index.
State gets another bump in tax revenues

Florida tax collections continue to top expectations, but the impacts of inflation could be showing in how people spend money. General-revenue collections in April topped projections by 23 percent, or $824.1 million, according to a report posted online Wednesday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. Economists...
Who said that?

"The image around this town, rightly or wrongly, probably mostly wrongly, is that it’s an inside game." Orlando’s aviation authority leader shared recently that while attending a chamber of commerce event he noted a widespread perception that contracts for airport work are rigged. “The image around this town,...
A New Partnership to Advance Stroke Care in Florida and Beyond

Gordon Center partners with American Heart Association to launch new Advanced Stroke Life Support® curriculum. Every 40 seconds someone in the United States suffers a stroke. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain either is blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, the affected part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. The number one priority for these patients is transport to an appropriate hospital as quickly as possible for treatment to prevent or slow the death of brain cells. It means every person involved in the care of a stroke patient – from paramedic to nurse to physician – needs to be trained to detect the signs of a stroke quickly and arrange for prompt transportation and treatment.
