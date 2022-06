If every contest in this NBA Finals is like Game 1, then we are in for a very entertaining, albeit very spread-out series. Full disclosure, I was on the Warriors for Game 1, and still like them a lot for the series. Boston was impressive, though. The Celtics withstood Steph Curry being on fire early and found a way to catch fire of their own late on the way to an important Game 1 upset. Now they have to do it three more times to get the title.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO