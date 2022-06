WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Officials with TrainND Northwest announced Tuesday that they will be receiving more than $2 million to expand their workforce training programs. The money comes from a federal grant through the American Rescue Plan that they will use to improve their CDL and crane operating courses by purchasing new equipment, vehicles, and travel trailers to reach students beyond their campus. They’ll also be adding more virtual simulators.

