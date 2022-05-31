ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Monticello's Daily News

By Joe Burgess
monticellolive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis entry was posted on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 at 12:45...

www.monticellolive.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Ark Daily

City Of Monticello Arkansas Worker Wednesday Features Monticello Arkansas Police Detective Hank Hollinger

This week’s highlight is Detective Hank Hollinger!. Hank is a lifetime resident of Monticello and has worked for the Monticello Police Department for 24 years. His favorite part of his job is being able to help the community. When Hank isn’t working, you can find him cooking and spending time with his wife and 3 yorkies. Together, they have 6 children, 10 grandchildren and a new great-grandchild.
MONTICELLO, AR
KATV

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to present a city-wide proclamation Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association, Inc. has announced that Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will present a city-wide proclamation to local community action agencies on Tues. The event is in recognition of Community Action Month which takes place throughout the month of May and will be...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission kicks off Juneteenth federal holiday with a commemoration at Arkansas State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK –The mission of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King in our state; and to promote the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens.  Our community outreach projects are designed to promote education, an appreciation for history, and to encourage youth to engage in positive leadership development and roles within their communities.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Monticello, AR
Government
City
Monticello, AR
KNOE TV8

Three El Dorado teachers honored with Outstanding Educator awards

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - On Friday, May 27, the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF) and Murphy USA presented three El Dorado School District teachers with awards of excellence. The awards were announced in the EDEF 23rd Teacher Excellence Awards Program. Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin Elementary was honored for...
EL DORADO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trackback#Rss#Daily News#Veterans Video
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, May 27

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Stephanie Elizabeth Griffin v. Donald Gene Griffin Jr. May 27. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Stephanie Elizabeth Brown. Cierra...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

Union County law enforcement speak on active shooter preparedness

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — One day before the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, FBI released data that showed an increase in public shootings. According to data from the FBI, active shooter incidents rose more than 50 percent since 2021. In the wake of multiple active shooter incidents, local law enforcement share how they stay […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
insideradio.com

Little Rock Station Fined $17,500 For Not Notifying FCC It Was Off The Air.

The station may have been “dark” but keeping the Federal Communications Commission in the proverbial dark is costing Birach Broadcasting. The FCC has issued a $17,500 fine against the radio group after KTUV Little Rock (1440) and its companion FM translator – the Little Rock, AR-licensed K260DT at 99.9 FM -- were off the air in 2020 without filing a special temporary authority (STA) request with the government.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, May 27

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Eric Lamar Jones, 33, of Magnolia and Briana Rashelle Cooper, 27, of Magnolia, May 25. Daryl Homer Fuller, 53,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy