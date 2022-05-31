Monticello's Daily News

This week’s highlight is Detective Hank Hollinger!. Hank is a lifetime resident of Monticello and has worked for the Monticello Police Department for 24 years. His favorite part of his job is being able to help the community. When Hank isn’t working, you can find him cooking and spending time with his wife and 3 yorkies. Together, they have 6 children, 10 grandchildren and a new great-grandchild.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association, Inc. has announced that Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will present a city-wide proclamation to local community action agencies on Tues. The event is in recognition of Community Action Month which takes place throughout the month of May and will be...
LITTLE ROCK –The mission of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King in our state; and to promote the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens. Our community outreach projects are designed to promote education, an appreciation for history, and to encourage youth to engage in positive leadership development and roles within their communities.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Not only will the fishing in Arkansas be free on the weekend of June 10-12, but the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will provide plenty of free opportunities around the state for kids and adults to fish on Saturday, June 11.
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - On Friday, May 27, the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF) and Murphy USA presented three El Dorado School District teachers with awards of excellence. The awards were announced in the EDEF 23rd Teacher Excellence Awards Program. Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin Elementary was honored for...
The Arkansas County Election Commission will conduct a recount for two of the races held during the election on May 24:. Stuttgart School Board Zone 2 between Michal Rena Johnson and Bryan Hancock. Hancock defeated Johnson by a vote of 61 to 60 in the first count. The race for...
"Inspiring a barrier-free future" may be the vision for Camp Aldersgate, but for the hundreds of campers with special needs who find life-changing experiences on its campgrounds, that vision is a reality here and now, even if only for a few weeks each year. Soirée sat down with CEO Sonya...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It's a tradition for Shyann Simmons before every big trip. She packs snacks and sandwiches for her children, as hotdogs cooking on the stove. Her fridge is stocked full of food items that she's grateful for since she's moved to Arkansas a month ago. "I'm...
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Stephanie Elizabeth Griffin v. Donald Gene Griffin Jr. May 27. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Stephanie Elizabeth Brown. Cierra...
A Hot Springs man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for scamming 33 states out of their paycheck protection program funds. 39-year-old James Heritage pled guilty Thursday to fraud And must report to federal prison by July 6.
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — One day before the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, FBI released data that showed an increase in public shootings. According to data from the FBI, active shooter incidents rose more than 50 percent since 2021. In the wake of multiple active shooter incidents, local law enforcement share how they stay […]
June 1, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — Researchers from multiple Arkansas agencies conducted an eight-month study which revealed that the state’s Hispanic and Black populations had higher COVID-19 infection rates than whites. This project, which Open Forum Infectious Disease published, used seroprevalence of antibodies to COVID-19 as an...
The station may have been “dark” but keeping the Federal Communications Commission in the proverbial dark is costing Birach Broadcasting. The FCC has issued a $17,500 fine against the radio group after KTUV Little Rock (1440) and its companion FM translator – the Little Rock, AR-licensed K260DT at 99.9 FM -- were off the air in 2020 without filing a special temporary authority (STA) request with the government.
Teachers and other education professionals work hard during the school year, They not only teach our kids, but they are also role models and trusted allies to many kids. It is only appropriate and fitting to honor these professionals that teach, watch and care for our kids. Teachers make such an impact on their students.
WEST MONROE, La. (7/29/2019) — “Catfishing” is defined as the act of luring someone into a relationship using a fictional online persona. Now, one West Monroe man is under arrest, accused of profiting off of another man he’s accused of conning. According to online arrest reports,...
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Eric Lamar Jones, 33, of Magnolia and Briana Rashelle Cooper, 27, of Magnolia, May 25. Daryl Homer Fuller, 53,...
