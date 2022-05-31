ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Community honors memory of local veterans

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilton County veterans who died while serving this country were honored during the annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 30 at the Chilton County Courthouse. The event is held each year at the veterans memorial that lists all of the names of those who were killed while serving. Each name was...

www.clantonadvertiser.com

WSFA

Project breaths new life into old Air Force base in Alabama

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former U.S. Air Force base in west Alabama will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote Traffic Tower Air Traffic Control Center, or RTC, the Selma Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. Advanced ATC Inc., an air traffic control academy based in Valdosta,...
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from May 26-June 1.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Blast announces scholarship winners

From Blast from the Past Inc. Blast from the Past, Inc. has provided four $500 scholarships to graduating seniors and donated $500 to the Clanton Middle School choir program. Recipients were Chloe Haggard, Danielle Gilliland, Lalliah Benjamin and Logan Mitchell. Blast from the Past, Inc. also refinished the stage floor...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
hooversun.com

Shelby Humane achieves 'no-kill shelter' status

Shelby Humane, a nonprofit founded in 1977 with the mission of rescuing and rehoming the neglected and homeless pets of Shelby County, recently received a "no-kill shelter" status after achieving a 97% live release rate for 2021. The shelter found forever homes for 2,024 animals, increased its housing space by...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Thorsby sends class of 2022 into next chapter

The Thorsby High School class of 2022 stepped into their next chapter under a bright-colored Alabama sunset on May 27. Salutatorian Genaro Aquino Gonzales began the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance. Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin addressed the graduating class by congratulating them and wishing them well in the future.
THORSBY, AL
wvtm13.com

Locker room controversy at Life Time Fitness in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Transgender issues have been at the forefront for months now whether it's political ads or debate among lawmakers about new state laws. Now a petition is circulating calling on a national gym chain to change its bathroom policy when it comes to who can use which locker room.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Ownership of proposed Alabama Farm Center site transferred back

The Alabama Agriculture and Exhibition Center Cooperative District board has officially given up ownership of the 520 acres deeded to the district in anticipation of the Alabama Farm Center being developed there. The land will go back to being owned jointly by the city and the county. A limited warranty...
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from May 25-31. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1100 Block 7th Street North.
CLANTON, AL
WTOK-TV

Demopolis among Alabama cities getting ‘Main Street’ designation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Main Street Alabama is expanding and has added its Main Street designation to four communities, Demopolis, LaFayette, Leeds and Talladega. “Applying for Main Street Alabama designation takes time, dedication, and commitment from several people in a community,” said Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama president and state coordinator. “The process begins with attending a new city application workshop in January and then deciding to move forward with a letter of intent to apply that shows both public and private support for the effort as well as need and capacity.”
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Martin honored as one of 50 legends at banquet

Chilton County native Wayne Martin will be honored as one of the 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the 50th annual ASWA convention and awards banquet on June 12 in Birmingham. Martin poured 48 years of service into the newspaper industry with 43 of those spent at The Birmingham News and 35 years as a sports writer.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Ballew retiring from long career at IHS

A desire to help students facing challenges prompted Amy Ballew to pursue a career as a school counselor. Now, after 18 years at Isabella High School, Ballew is retiring to take a step back and spend more time with family. Ballew began thinking about retirement while the school was closed...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Deeds

The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from May 26-June 1. -Gretchen Beasley to Derek Allen Adams for $54,000 for Section 16, Township 22 North, Range 14 East. -Janice M. Edwards to Jason A. Edwards for $10 for Section 2, Township 21 North, Range 14 East. -Heather Smith, Gleen...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local man drowns on Smith Lake Monday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division continues to assist multiple rescue efforts in the search and recovery of a local man.  According to the ALEA, the marine-related event occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, May 30, and has claimed the life of Frankie D. Cruce, 60, of Good Hope who drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat.  The incident occurred on Smith Lake near Miller’s Flats. ALEA is currently assisting Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office dive team has also been assisting in the search and recovery in their efforts.  “Due to search and rescue crews using side scan sonar equipment, we ask that all boaters avoid the area until further notice,” ALEA requested.  No further information is available at this time. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Selma remains fastest shrinking city in Alabama

Selma remains the fastest shrinking city in Alabama, taking a 1.9% decrease in population from 2020 to 2021. According to an AL.com report the Census Bureau released its numbers on the fastest shrinking cities with at least 10,000 residents. Selma's population went from 17,960 in 2020 to 17,625 in 2021....
SELMA, AL

