Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida woman accused of attacking woman, biting 16-year-old’s fingernail off

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Saturday who they said attacked an older woman and a teenager after an argument over smoking marijuana.

Police affidavits said Tenisha Boykins, 22, of Kenneth City got into a fight with a woman, described as being over the age of 65, after she was allegedly smoking marijuana in the older woman’s bathroom.

Police said that Boykins hit her relative and pulled her hair so hard that she pulled the braids away from the victim’s head.

A 16-year-old who was sleeping at the home heard the two women fighting and tried to tackle Boykins to protect the victim, the documents said.

Police said Boykins then “bit the victim in the right hand, ripping off a section of (a) fingernail and causing bleeding.”

According to police, Boykins had been on probation for grand theft of a vehicle and failure to redeliver hired or leased property at the time. She also had a previous conviction for battery from 2019.

Boykins was booked on multiple charges, including child abuse and battery on a person over the age of 65.

IN THIS ARTICLE
