54 year old stabbed in the back twice over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls School Districts Summer Food Service program begins today. The program, which provides free breakfast and hot lunches to any child 18 and under, runs through July 29th. The district says meals do have to be eaten on-site. They won’t be sending any meals home. There are no income guideline for the meals. Adults are able to purchase a meal at a cost of $2.50 for breakfast and $4.35 for lunch.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO