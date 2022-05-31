ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

54 year old stabbed in the back twice over the weekend

By Liz Ryan
101.9 KELO-FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A stabbing in a house on N Chicago Ave ended with cops...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls man strangled one and stabbed another

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –40-year-old Jason Parrin from Sioux Falls was arrested yesterday after police say he was looking in a neighbor’s vehicle. Parrin’s 65-year-old neighbor confronted him, at that time he grabbed her by the neck and began to strangle her. The other victim a 58-year-old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Vermillion, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Another SDANG F-16 goes off the runway at Joe Foss Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Air National Guard says another one of their F-16 fighter jets went off the runway at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon. Medical personnel examined and released the pilot. The air guard did not give a reason for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Canaries’ three-home run effort not enough in loss to Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. (KELO.com) — Jabari Henry belted a pair of home runs and finished the game with five RBI while Ozzie Martinez added a three-run shot of his own, but it wasn’t enough as the Birds fell to Chicago 12-9 on Wednesday. The Dogs built an early 2-0...
CHICAGO, IL
101.9 KELO-FM

Safety is still a concern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Whew! Yet another storm passed through. Safety is still a concern. Specifically, if you find a power line down without a flag to mark it, stay away and call 911. City of Sioux Falls’ website lists tips when using a chainsaw to turn those...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#N Chicago Ave
101.9 KELO-FM

Birds’ bat go quiet late in loss to the Dogs

ROSEMONT, Ill. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries raced out to a five-run lead midway through the third inning but would be held without a hit for the rest of the contest as Chicago rallied to win 7-6 on Tuesday. Angelo Altavilla opened the scoring in the second inning...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

It was a long weekend of stormy weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a long weekend of severe weather in the KELO Radio listening area over the Memorial Day Weekend. Sioux Falls and the surrounding area experienced storms Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. KELO.com News observed a southbound semi-tractor/trailer in the median Monday at about 6...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101.9 KELO-FM

City workers to the rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Park Department and Public Works Department have some pretty awesome heroes. While out cleaning up storm debris this week, a couple of baby owls were in need of rescuing. A team of forestry workers and a street department team did just that, they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

SAM has you covered to vote in the primary election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you need a ride to vote early in the primary election, no worries!. Sioux Falls has you covered. SAM will be giving riders a free pass to stop at 5th and Minnesota on routes 6 and 8 now through Monday, June 6. Paratransit...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Storm debris clean up efforts in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Restricted Use Site in Madison will return to normal operating hours on Saturday, June, 4. The City is still waving fees for storm debris and is re-evaluating the situation each week. Any tree debris you may have can be taken to the yard waste...
101.9 KELO-FM

Summer Food Service program starts today in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls School Districts Summer Food Service program begins today. The program, which provides free breakfast and hot lunches to any child 18 and under, runs through July 29th. The district says meals do have to be eaten on-site. They won’t be sending any meals home. There are no income guideline for the meals. Adults are able to purchase a meal at a cost of $2.50 for breakfast and $4.35 for lunch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

The Canaries have themes planned for their upcoming homestand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries have three different theme nights this coming weekend during a homestand against the Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders. Friday, June 3 is AG NIGHT at The Birdcage! Free Fireworks after the game! Local country musician Danica Michaels will perform in the 3rd Base Beer Garden when the gates open at 6, with pregame Happy Hour beer specials! Country and ag entertainment all game long. Try the all-you-can-eat party deck for just $45! First pitch at 7:05 for the Sioux Falls Canaries the Cleburne Railroaders. For tickets, go to s-f-canaries-dot-com!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Weekend storms put electric cooperatives to work restoring power

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Work continues today in restoring power to customers following the weekend weather. Sioux Valley Energy’s outage map shows only 32 customers out of 27,000 members without power. Xcel Energy reports over 2,400 without power this morning. Crews were faced with restoring power to additional substations with each round of weather that came through. The cooperatives were hopeful those without power yet this morning would have lights on again soon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy