Mishawaka Post Office hosting job fair June 7

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is likely leaving 19 campuses plus several other facilities across the state at the end of the month, which has many workers wondering whether they will have jobs and what might happen to residents at those facilities. Early last month,...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of St. Joseph County will be hosting a shredding event on June 11. This event will be hosted drive-through style in the society’s parking lot, 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka, on June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon or until their truck is full.
GOSHEN, Ind. – The City of Goshen released a list of 2022 road construction plans, asking drivers to be mindful of crews at work as they travel this summer. Work begins on three railroad crossings and one stretch of road on June 6. A full list of plans can...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Record Show, which was scheduled to occur on June 12, has been cancelled, according to the show organizers. The cancellation stems from double-booking of the shows intended location; The Ramada Hotel in South Bend. Show organizer, Jeremy Bonfiglio that they were not informed...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel. Those days now appear to be numbered. Plans filed with the city this week call for the hotel to be converted into a multi-family apartment building with 60 units. Those plans also call for the construction of a new building with up to 46 units on a part of the site that lies along the riverfront.
Brook Pointe Inn in Syracuse will be offering alcohol at the hotel in the future after the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Kosciusko County approved a new license for it on Thursday. The new beer, wine and liquor license for Brook Pointe Holdings Inc., 4906 E. CR 1200N, Syracuse, doing business...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Downtown South Bend is letting kids rule with its June First Fridays theme, “Kids’ Night Out.”. From 5 to 9 p.m., families are invited to the 200 block of South Michigan Street for activities for kids and adults alike. Free entertainment will be...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden officially kicked off his campaign to become Indiana’s next governor Thursday. Doden, a Republican, held his kick-off event at Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne. From July 2015 to December 2019 Doden served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc....
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last. WHERE: World Harvest Church, 1610 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart IN 46516. *This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Marshall County. 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last. WHERE:...
A number of school corporations are offering free meals to kids in Michiana over the summer. Offering free breakfast and lunch to kids ages 18 and under. Offering free breakfast and lunch for kids under the age of 19. Mishawaka Parks & Recreation Department (meals provided by Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Downtown South Bend hosted their June First Fridays event themed “Kids Night Out” and supplied hours of family fun on Friday. Along with live music, food, shopping, art and activities, the event hosted a youth talent show. “It’s good to shine a light on...
KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika Washington. Every day the owner of […]
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Time is off the essence when it comes to solving the manpower problems on the South Bend Police Department. The current hiring process typically takes three months or more to complete. This year, the department has come out with a plan to speed things up.
Changes are coming to the downtown Elkhart railroad interchange. The interchange will be moved with a $5.2 million project that was announced on Thursday. The Elkhart Truth reports that the Elkhart and Western Railroad is looking to upgrade the nine-mile Elkhart Branch line and move the interchange track to an industrial area on the city’s west side. The new site is between SR 19 and Jay Dee St. which.
LAPORTE, Ind., --- Gas prices across the nation and here in Michiana have reached record highs including over $5.30 in LaPorte. The rapid rise has more people thinking about every trip especially local food delivery drivers. Local food delivery drivers ABC57 talked to said they’ve even turned down jobs, because...
Projects from multiple entities will make for a busy road construction season this summer, and the City of Goshen asks for patience and calm from commuters as some thoroughfares are closed for work to get done. The City, along with state and private entities, have various projects in the works...
THREE OAKS, Mich. -- The Three Oaks Fire Department will be hosting a pancake breakfast on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adult admissions costs $8 per person, but kids ages eight and under eat for free. The breakfast will be hosted on-site at the Three Oaks Fire...
