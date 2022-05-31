Mishawaka Post Office hosting job fair June 7

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel. Those days now appear to be numbered. Plans filed with the city this week call for the hotel to be converted into a multi-family apartment building with 60 units. Those plans also call for the construction of a new building with up to 46 units on a part of the site that lies along the riverfront.

