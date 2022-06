PHOENIX – Search and rescue crews are trying to find a Flagstaff man who went missing during a day hike in Oak Creek Canyon last week, authorities said Tuesday. Axel Brugere, 20, was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. after he and a companion hiked for about two hours up the steep A.B. Young Trail to a plateau, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO