The 2022 French Open has reached the quarterfinal round, and on Tuesday the tournament features arguably the greatest quarterfinal matchup of all-time: a blockbuster collision between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The match is the first in tennis history between two players with at least 20 grand slam titles. Nadal has a record 21 grand slam victories, one more than Djokovic and Roger Federer. The winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO