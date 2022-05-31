ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Tops Billboard Global Charts With ‘As It Was,’ Infuses Tallies’ Top 10s With ‘Harry’s House’ Hits

By Gary Trust
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago



Harry Styles ‘ “As It Was” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Meanwhile, the British-born superstar boasts five songs in the Global 200 top 10 and four in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, all from his new album Harry’s House . The set, released May 20, soars in at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 with 521,500 equivalent album units earned in the week ending May 26, according to Luminate – the biggest week for an album in the U.S. this year.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Styles Scores Five in Global 200 Top 10

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” logs an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, all from its debut week, with 116.9 million streams (up 33%) and 19,300 sold (up 18%) worldwide in the May 20-26 tracking week. The song’s streaming sum is the second-best in a single week this year, trailing only its opening frame (122.1 million, on the chart dated April 16).

The lead single from Harry’s House , the third solo album from the singer-songwriter who broke through in One Direction, heads up four other songs from the set in the Global 200’s top 10. Here’s a look at all five Styles songs in the region and their worldwide streams and sales for the week:

  • No. 1, “As It Was” (116.9 million streams; 19,300 sold)
  • No. 2, “Late Night Talking” (66 million; 4,900)
  • No. 5, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (49.5 million; 2,200)
  • No. 6, “Matilda” (49.5 million; 2,100)
  • No. 10, “Little Freak” (43.5 million; 1,400)

Styles is the third artist to chart at least five concurrent Global 200 top 10s, following Drake (eight, Sept. 18, 2021) and Bad Bunny (seven, May 21, 2022).

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny sports four songs in the Global 200’s top 10, all from his album Un Verano Sun Ti : “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, rises from No. 4 to a new No. 3 high; “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, pushes 6-4, also for a new best; “Tití Me Preguntó” rebounds 8-7, after reaching No. 5; and “Moscow Mule” falls 3-8, after hitting No. 2.

Breaking up Styles and Bad Bunny’s hold on the Global 200 top 10, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” descends 5-9, after reaching a No. 2 high.

‘As It Was’ Passes ‘Easy on Me’ for Longest-Leading Global Excl. U.S. No. 1 Among British Acts

As on the Global 200, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” posts an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, all from its debut atop the list, with 83 million streams (up 24%) and 9,500 sold (up 13%) in territories outside the U.S. in the May 20-26 tracking week.

Among British acts, the song surpasses Adele’s “Easy on Me” (seven weeks at No. 1 beginning Oct. 30, 2021), for the longest domination so far on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. “As It Was” is also now a week from potentially tying for the chart’s longest command overall, held by nine-week leaders “abcdefu” by GAYLE (beginning this January), “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber and “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo (both in 2021). (BTS’ “Dynamite” also led for eight weeks, in 2020-21.)

Styles debuts three other songs in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, also from his album Harry’s House : “Late Night Talking” (No. 3, led by 39.8 million streams outside the U.S.), “Matilda” (No. 8; 29.1 million) and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (No. 10; 28.7 million).

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top five, Bad Bunny’s “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, holds at its No. 2 high, his “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, keeps at its No. 4 peak and his “Tití Me Preguntó” rebounds 8-5 for a new best. Bad Bunny adds his sixth top five Global Excl. U.S. hit, the most among soloists and second overall only to BTS’ seven.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated June 4, 2022) will update on Billboard.com Wednesday (June 1, a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. on May 30). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.

Harry Styles looks set to lose his U.K. albums chart title to Liam Gallagher, but the singles crown should still fit come Friday, when the chart proper is published. Based on midweek sales and streaming data, published by the OCC, Styles' "As It Was" (via Columbia) "races ahead" for what should be a ninth consecutive week at No. 1. Styles' hit, lifted from his current No. 1 album Harry's House, is already the year's longest-running No. 1 in the U.K., besting "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's animated family film Encanto. Lizzo's latest single "About...
Last week's Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Harry Styles' new LP Harry's House and a chart milestone for Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city. Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out...
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The 2022 leg of Harry Styles' Love On Tour is already shaping up to be a mega-successful jaunt — and it hasn't even started yet. Last week, Styles added a handful of additional shows in New York City and Los Angeles and, of course, tickets sold out pretty quickly. For the Stylers who are willing to pay a little more to...
Following its release last week, does Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's sunshiny "Potion," featuring Young Thug, have a chance to be the 2022 Song of the Summer? On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith invited founding Pop Shop co-host Jason Lipshutz back to the show to take a look at the potential contenders leading into the annual launch of Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart. Back in March, Jason posted his Way-Too-Early Song of the Summer Breakdown, spotlighting front-runners, outside shots, and the to-be-determineds, like the looming releases from Harry Styles...
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Queen lights beacon at Windsor to mark 70 years on throne

The Queen has lit a beacon of light at Windsor castle to mark her platinum jubilee.The lighting of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations forms part of special dual ceremony with Her Majesty's grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who is respresenting the monarch at Buckingham Palace some 20 miles away.At the Queen's command, the Tree of Trees sculpture, London's centrepiece of the jubilee, will light up outside the palace.The ceremony on Thursday evening was part of a busy four days for the Queen. Earlier the palace announced the monarch will miss the jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral...
U.K.
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna's baby's gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The "Love on the Brain" singer debuted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Ha Sung-Woon & Jimin Continue Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart, ASTRO Debuts ‘Candy Sugar Pop’

Former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon and BTS' Jimin spend a fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart (dated June 4), powered by Twitter, with their collaboration "With You." The track holds at the summit with 2.5 million Twitter mentions in the May 13-19 tracking week (down 5%), according to Twitter. The only songs with longer reigns since the list launched last October are BTS' '"Butter" (20 weeks) and SB19's "Bazinga" (seven). BTS claims the next two positions on the chart with "Butter" and its unreleased track "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" (up from No. 7), respectively. BTS announced on May...
MUSIC
#Billboard Charts#Global 200#British#The Billboard Global Excl
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’ Soundtracks AirPods Spatial Audio Ad

Harry Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" is the soundtrack for a new ad for Apple's AirPods with Spatial Audio that dropped on Thursday (June 2). The playful spot cued to the jazzy opening track from Styles' new album, Harry's House, is a bit of a throwback to some of the classic 2003 Apple "Silhouettes" ads of yore, featuring pink, red and blue dancers grooving to the bass-slapping tune along with Styles scatting along as his color-blocked body cycles through a variety of eye-popping hues. Styles requested that Apple donate his artist fee for...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Halsey Claims Label ‘Won’t Let Me’ Release New Song ‘Unless They Can Fake a Viral Moment on TikTok’

Halsey vented her frustrations at her record label in a TikTok on Sunday morning, claiming that they're being blocked from releasing a "song I love" for marketing reasons. "Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won't let me," reads the text starting the 29-second clip. With the unreleased track apparently playing in the background and a frown on their face, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) continued: "I've been in this industry for eight years and I've sold over 165 million records and my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Moves Over 500,000 Units in Its First Week

Even at the end of one of the most impressive runs of blockbuster album releases that we've seen in this young decade so far, this week Harry Styles' Harry's House album posts the kind of first-week numbers that really make you stand back and take notice. The set bows atop the Billboard 200 albums chart this week with 521,000 equivalent album units moved — easily besting the previous single-week top mark for 2022 of 295,000, set the prior frame by Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and also marking the highest single-week total...
MUSIC
Billboard

Why Is Vinyl Getting So Expensive?

On May 20, Universal Music Group raised its wholesale prices on roughly 2,400 vinyl titles, adding new pressure to a format struggling to keep up with increased demand, supply chain issues and skyrocketing materials costs. Whether the vinyl boom will suffer from sticker shock remains to be seen, but retail prices are climbing.
RETAIL
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Harry Styles Boasts His Best Week Yet on Streaming Songs Chart

Harry Styles enjoys the second-best week for any artist in the top 10 of Billboard's Streaming Songs chart in 2022, as new album Harry's House accounts for seven songs in the ranking's top 10 dated June 4. Leading the way, lead single "As It Was" returns to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Could ‘Stranger Things’ Result in Kate Bush’s Highest Hot 100 Peak Yet?

After four straight weeks of the Billboard charts being taken over by brand new releases by Future, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles, the next biggest chart-crasher might end up being a song from nearly four decades ago: Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)," from her classic 1985 album Hounds of Love. The beloved alt-pop single has received a major surge in interest due to its use in the extremely popular '80s-set Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, which debuted its fourth season over the weekend (May 27). The new season uses...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Harry Style's 'Harry's House' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Earns Largest Album Sales Week of the Year

In its debut week, Harry Styles latest album Harry’s House has made its debut on the Billboard 200 at the No. 1 spot. Styles’ new album debuts at the top of the charts with over half a million album units on the first week of its release. Harry’s House marks the largest album sales week in 2022 since his fellow British artist Adele debuted her album 30 last November. According to Billboard, Styles has achieved he largest week this year, becoming the fourth album in the past 18 months to earn at least 500,000 units in a single week at 521,500 equivalent album units. Just recently, Styles also set set a modern-era record for vinyl sales, selling 182,000 copies in the U.S. The vinyl sales alone would have made the album go No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Running Up That Hill’ & Beyond: Which Song From ‘Stranger Things’ Is Your Favorite? Vote!

The penultimate season of Stranger Things premiered Friday, and it's got everyone listening to "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" by Kate Bush. If you've already binged all seven super-size episodes, you know why the British art rock legend's 1985 single plays such a pivotal role in the story. But if not, don't worry — we're not about to spoil anything for you. However, without giving anything away, the song's sudden spike in popularity got us thinking about the tracks Stranger Things has employed across its 32 episodes and counting. And now we want...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Halsey’s Label Pledges Support for Singer Following TikTok Kerfuffle: ‘We Love You’

UPDATE (5/31): On Tuesday, Halsey's record label Capitol Music shared their support for the Badlands singer and announced that they will be releasing her new song "So Good" on June 9, after Halsey's TikToks claiming that the label wouldn't let her drop the song before a viral moment on the video app. "We love you and are here to support you," the label wrote, sharing a statement calling itself a company "that encourages open dialogue." "We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Halsey’s New Song Is Finally Coming After Claiming Label Was Holding Up Release

Halsey is getting her wish. A little more than a week after the 27-year-old singer-songwriter began venting frustrations online over having a new song allegedly held from release by their record label, Halsey announced Tuesday (May 31) that "So Good" is finally coming out on June 9, with a music video arriving the next day. "I didn't expect so much conversation about this record," the "Without Me" singer tweeted. "All I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the...
MUSIC
Community Policy