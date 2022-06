Stray bullets whistled past Senegalese villager Modou Badjie and his family as they ran through a cashew forest in the middle of the night to reach neighbouring Gambia. Badjie, his three wives, many children and extended family members are among more than 690 people who have crossed the border to escape a flare-up in fighting between soldiers and separatists in Senegal's southern Casamance region, according to government figures.

AFRICA ・ 13 HOURS AGO