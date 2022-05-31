ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: Enjoy this relaxing ferry ride to Mackinac Island

By Tim Pamplin
Cover picture for the articleMACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – We’re taking a peaceful ferry ride...

Related
Lincoln Report

4 Incredible Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a truly diverse state, offering something for everyone's interests and tastes. Whether you're an outdoorsy type who loves kayaking, camping, and hiking under the endless blue skies, or you prefer to indulge in stately museums and critically acclaimed performances, Michigan has something to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mackinac Island#Glittery#Sunrise#Travel
MLive

1 Michigan beach closed due to bacterial contamination

As the weekend approaches, there’s just one Michigan beach closed for unsafe swimming conditions. That means there are plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Beach Guard system posts notifications...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: This is the Most Underrated Restaurant in the State

Local restaurants are always such a special experience. During the pandemic, so many local restaurants shut down, which broke my heart, but thankfully, now I’m seeing a bunch of new, local eateries popping up across Michigan on a regular basis. Each town as their big, favorite local restaurants that...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Storms cast a tornado-like shadow in West Michigan's sky

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There's something inherently spooky about shadows, like when they take on the appearance of an unexpected stranger at the door, or worse yet, a massive twister in the sky. That's what happened in Constantine, Michigan early Wednesday when nearby storms accompanied the rising sun. The optical...
CONSTANTINE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

These Three Michigan Cities Made The List For Best Summer Travel Destinations

Michigan is a great place to live, work, and play. With the Great Lakes and the over 11,000 inland lakes, we live in a water lover's paradise. On top of that, we have so many places to go camping and enjoy the outdoors with our friends and family. With all of that being said it might not come as a surprise that these three Michigan cities have made the list of top summer travel destinations in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

10 military aircraft to land on U.P. highway this month

ALGER COUNTY, MI – Ten military airplanes will land on an Upper Peninsula highway later this month to practice operating in austere environments, the Michigan National Guard announced. A 9,000-foot section of the four-lane M-28 highway east of Munising in Alger County will be closed from 9 a.m. to...
ALGER COUNTY, MI

