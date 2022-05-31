ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valhalla, NY

Turn to Tara helps family resolve outrageous water bill

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZRn2_0fvr9WIk00

A Westchester family had a major case of "water woes" after they received an outrageously high water bill. Their search for answers fell flat until the Turn to Tara team got involved and delivered results.

Like many people, Mark Piselli has reluctantly gotten used to heftier price tags on just about everything these days. But he was totally unprepared when his water bill came in at $4,830 – a far cry from the $70 to $100 bill that he says he typically receives from the town of Mount Pleasant Water Department. "I was totally shocked. At first, I thought it was a mistake," says Piselli.

The Valhalla exterminator says he was billed for enough water to fill about 25 swimming pools, which is odd since there is no pool to be found in his backyard. The mystery water bill also threatened hefty late fees. "They are looking to charge me $240 a month. To me, it's a disaster. I'm a middle-class guy. We live week to week."

Piselli and his family were desperately trying to fight the bill and filed an appeal, which got them nowhere. "It's nerve-wracking. I have no updates from anybody. No one will return our calls."

He decided to Turn to Tara. "I've seen you handle things like this before. I'm like – you know what? Let me try reaching out to Tara."

The Turn to Tara team quickly got to work and got results two weeks later.

"Without your help, they wouldn't have called for sure," he says.

Water department officials blamed the problem on a broken meter that resulted in them only charging the Pisellis an "estimated" amount of water usage for several years.

Once the meter was fixed, they attempted to recover the shortfalls - resulting in the astronomically high bill.

So, what should people do if they get socked with serious sticker shock like the Pisellis?

Here's some simple tips to take to fight the bill:

- Stay on top of your own water usage and check your meter each month.

- Ask the water company to reread your meter. It's within your rights.

- Most municipalities have provisions that allow for one credit adjustment a year for larger-than-normal bills.

- Financial assistance is available in many places, for seniors and families in need.

If you've got a problem you want Tara to look into, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
City
Valhalla, NY
City
Mount Pleasant, NY
News 12

NYC's oldest and largest all-women motorcycle club strives for impact in their community

News 12 is continuing to celebrate Pride Month, and we're highlighting the oldest and largest women's motorcycle club in New York City, the Sirens. The Sirens will once again lead the way in this year's New York City Pride March. With the exception of the pandemic, the Sirens Women's Motorcycle Club of NYC has been kicking off the city's Pride March and its festivals since 1986.
TBR News Media

Stony Brook beach closed to bathing

West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The announcement was made in a press release from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on June 1. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr....
STONY BROOK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#High Water#Swimming Pools#Turn To Tara
News 12

NJ residents say they're waiting for Ida aid 9 months later

New Jersey resident Shashuna Atwater is still living with the awful smell of sewage that inundated her basement when the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New Jersey nine months ago, destroying photographs, diplomas and other irreplaceable belongings. Atwater, of Newark, was one of roughly two dozen people who spoke Wednesday...
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
News 12

New York officials to vote on mayoral control over NYC schools today

The state legislature will vote on whether or not Mayor Eric Adams will keep control over New York City schools Thursday. Mayoral control gives the mayor the power to appoint the city’s schools chancellor and a majority of the Board of Education. Thursday's vote is one that New Yorkers on all sides of the issue will be paying attention to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Shark washes up on Long Island shore

A commercial fisherman saw a shark struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach. This happened at Point Lookout just north of the Loop Parkway Bridge. The fisherman pulled over to help and called the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Hempstead Bay constable. By the...
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy