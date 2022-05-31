ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Pair arrested after found in stolen car, evading arrest, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFlFy_0fvr94ut00
ELMORE RD STOLEN CAR (L to R) Antonio Johnson and Jaden Thomas (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they have two men behind bars for driving a stolen car and evading arrest.

On Feb. 11 just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Elmore Road at City Auto for fraudulent behavior.

Officers were told that on Dec. 16, an unknown woman provided fraudulent information to purchase a 2017 Dodge Charger and when employees realized the purchaser used fake information, they attempted to make contact to recover the vehicle and were unsuccessful, a release said.

On May 30, Crump Station Task Force officers saw a white Dodge Charger with a TN tag that came back unregistered just after 3:15 p.m., police said.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Kerwin Road.

According to reports, the car came to a halt and two men ran from the car. After a brief foot chase, officers arrested both men.

The men were identified as driver Antonio Johnson and passenger Jaden Thomas. When officers checked the vehicle, it was stolen and contained a stolen weapon, the release said.

Antonio Johnson, 18, was charged with violation of vehicle registration, evading arrest on foot, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and theft of property $1,000 or less and his bond has been set at $15,000.

Jaden Thomas, 21, was charged with evading arrest on foot, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and theft of property $1,000 or less and his bond has been set at $15,000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Thundercat lll
3d ago

Give them the chair ⚡️💺 ⚡️. Time to put an end to this type of 💩. Putting too many innocent people lives at risk.

Reply(5)
10
Related
WREG

Murder suspect arrested after chase in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man who was wanted for murder was arrested after leading police on a chase in East Memphis. The incident happened at just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Memphis Police say officers spotted a Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows driving around the neighborhood surrounding the Italian Fest. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman caught with stolen U-Haul, man flees scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she was caught with a stolen U-Haul and other stolen property Wednesday night. Memphis Police say at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy responded to U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer and Cordova Self Storage at Shelby Farms on Raleigh Lagrange. The deputy was the area in regards to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Amazon murder suspect shot by officers on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man suspected of shooting a woman to death at an Amazon Warehouse in Mississippi has been shot to death by officers on I-40. An incident was reported at 3:20 p.m. on I-40 and Whitten. According to Memphis Police, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area. The driver, later identified […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Whitten Road at Interstate 40 in Memphis. Memphis police say they attempted to pull over a Honda in the area when they discovered the suspect accused in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Johnson
WREG

4 arrested after Cordova homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Cordova. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing happened at around 1:20 a.m. May 27 on Thorn Tree Lane. The sheriff’s office says 71-year-old Virginia Newby was killed. Another person went to the hospital in critical condition. Court documents […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Robbery suspect in custody after Southaven barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade situation in Southaven has come to end after police have taken a robbery suspect in custody. Authorities reported that suspect Brian Parker, 49, was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Multiple agencies in northern Mississippi responded to a “be on the look out” or BOLO alert after a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Mpd#Dodge#Cox
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3-month-old fights for life after drag racers cause crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-month-old is in the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life after the car he and his family were in was hit by drag racers. Throughout the week, we have been sharing video from a Memorial Day weekend car show in North Memphis where police say at least five people were injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot at a Hickory Hill home Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home on Meadow Bend Drive near Falling Tree Drive. Police responded to the scene at just after 4 p.m. Memphis Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after mom found covered in waste, skin peeling off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after her mother was found covered in human waste and suffering from several sores all over her body. Memphis Police say a 54-year-old woman was admitted to St. Francis Hospital after having a stroke on February 15, 2022. Officers received a call from the hospital at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy