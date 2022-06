While they aren’t new faces to the Homewood school system, Kiana Coleman and Jill Walden will take on new roles for the 2022-23 school year. Coleman, previously the principal at Hall-Kent Elementary School, will now serve as the director of student services for the entire school system, while Walden, who was previously an assistant principal at Hall-Kent, will move up to the principal’s role vacated by Coleman.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO