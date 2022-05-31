ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford Police called to shooting on Grant Ave.

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue that happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Evidence markers littered the road and one victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No suspect information has yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

