OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Jacob Martin and his family had been planning a family vacation over Memorial Day to Oak Island for weeks, until it took a tragic turn. Oak Island Water Rescue got a call on Saturday afternoon about a man struggling in the water near the West 23rd beach access. When they arrived at the scene, nurses who happened to be on the beach had already started CPR on Jacob Martin, after a witness had pulled him out of the water.

OAK ISLAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO