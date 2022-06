Imagine booking a flight to Italy to see everything you have always dreamed of. The anticipation has built up and the plane finally lands and you hear “Welcome to Holland!” Holland? We prepared to see the Colosseum, The Michaelangelo David, and the Gondolas in Venice. How does Holland align with our plans? Although Holland is not Italy, Holland is a different path. The region runs at a slower pace, “But after you’ve been there for a while and you catch your breath, you look around….and you begin to notice that Holland has windmills….and Holland has tulips. Holland even has Rembrandts.” This is a poem, “Welcome to Holland,” by Emily Perl Kingsley that couple Houston and Kristin Dragna have used to describe their beautiful journey with their daughter Josephine Holland Dragna.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO