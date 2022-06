Theodore G. Ancher Jr., 70, of Edmond, Ok, formerly of Upton, MA, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, May 26, surrounded by his loving family. Ted was born on Jan. 26, 1952 in Bristol, to Theodore and Theresa Pietrofesa Ancher. He was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, class of 1970, and was widely known as a tenacious and high-achieving student with remarkable talent - both academically and recreationally, but most notably, photography.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO