ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Belichick offers up scouting report on Celtics: "Fun to watch"

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTvVD_0fvr7T9d00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OP88y_0fvr7T9d00
Ime Udoka says Celtics don't hang Eastern Conference Championship banners 01:39

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals, providing Boston sports fans with their 19th opportunity since 2001 to root for the home team in the championship round in the big four sports. It's been quite a run -- and then some -- for sports fans in the region.

Of course, the main driver of that run has been the football team in Foxboro, with Bill Belichick's Patriots kicking off the stretch with a stunning Super Bowl victory in 2001, the first of nine Super Bowl appearances over the past two decades.

Along the way, a certain level of camaraderie has built up among the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox. As teams have fought for -- and won -- championships in their respective sports, they've been welcomed and celebrated at ceremonies in the other teams' arenas and stadiums. Patriots players have dropped pucks at the Garden, Red Sox players have ridden Duck Boats at Gillette, Bruins players have hoisted the Stanley Cup at the 50-yard line, and the Celtics have celebrated their championship with a first pitch at Fenway Park.

Through it all, the one consistent figure has been Bill Belichick, who once again on Tuesday lent his support to another Boston team vying for a title.

"Got another big series for the Celtics, so congratulations to the team, the staff, the organization. Great accomplishment, and I'm looking forward to seeing that play out," Belichick said from OTAs at Gillette Stadium.

As a sign of Belichick's longevity, the first person he mentioned when speaking of the relationships built among Boston sports teams was Rick Pitino, who last coached the Celtics in January 2001.

"It's been great. Yeah, it's been great, going all the way back to when Rick was here when I got here, Rick Pitino," Belichick said. "The Bruins, the Red Sox, the Celtics -- it's been a great relationship with our players and their players and the teams and coaches. From my standpoint, enjoyed, really, all of them. Yeah, it's been great."

Belichick said he's gained some valuable advice from his fellow Boston sports coaches, as there have been some elements of the respective jobs that overlap.

"Yeah, we talk. There's some things in common in Boston," Belichick said. "Pro sports are pro sports. Then when some of those guys move on -- you know, like Doc [Rivers] or Tito [Francona] or Tony [La Russa], who was here obviously briefly, Dave Dombrowski, Theo [Epstein], guys like that -- it's good to stay in touch with them even though they're in different organizations. Still gotta pull for the home team, but there are certain relationships there that extend past the initial introduction."

As for these Celtics in particular, Belichick offered up his own scouting report.

"Well, I mean, obviously they've played great in the last, I don't know, two-thirds of the season, and in the playoffs," Belichick said. "Really consistent. They've got a lot of good players and play really good defense. They're tough, they hustle, they play smart basketball. Pleasure to watch. Fun to watch."

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Gave Former Player Special Shoutout Tuesday

Bill Belichick isn't usually one to get sentimental at the podium. But on Tuesday, the Patriots head coach admitting that he's pulling for a former player. Speaking at a press conference, Belichick shouted out Danny Woodhead, who played for the Pats for about three seasons, and is in the midst of an improbable run towards qualifying for the U.S. Open.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick addresses possible Dont’a Hightower return

The frenzy of the NFL free agency period is over, though there are still some valuable names remaining on the market. One such name, Dont’a Hightower, has been the subject of speculation about a potential return to the New England Patriots. Hightower has spent all nine seasons of his career with the Patriots, though the franchise has reportedly had little contact with the veteran linebacker. On Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Hightower and his possible return to New England. He responded in typical Belichick fashion, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Appears To Have 1 Major Focus At Practice

It's a big year for Mac Jones. In fact, it's so pivotal that Bill Belichick isn't even leaving his side during OTAs. The New England Patriots head coach has reportedly spent a significant amount of time with Jones and the rest of the offense during OTAs. In other words, he's keeping a close eye on Mac Jones.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

3 Red Sox players whose way-too early MLB trade deadline value has increased the most

The Boston Red Sox have underachieved thus far in the 2022 season, as they are currently 23-27, good for fourth place in the American League East. While Boston just so happens to play in one of the more competitive divisions in the MLB, it shouldn’t distract from just how disappointing of a start it’s been for a team with the sixth-highest payroll in the league.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Danny Woodhead Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

During his press conference on Tuesday, Bill Belichick took a quick break from talking about football to discuss his other rooting interests around the world of sports. When asked about the Celtics' upcoming trip to the NBA Finals, Belichick congratulated the Boston squad and wished them luck on their championship run. In the same breath, he also brought up one of his former players, Danny Woodhead, as he makes his push for a U.S. Open berth.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be on the roster July 1

Boston Red Sox fans shouldn’t get attached to these three players because they will be off the roster by July 1. The Boston Red Sox are like Frankenstein’s monster; alive! Their rough start seems to have been put in the past as the club roars up the standings and the MLB Power Rankings. They are a credible ball club now with a chance to become this year’s version of the 2019 Washington Nationals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Rick Pitino
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics already planning to bring back key player for next season

The Boston Celtics still have at least four more games to play this season, but one key player has already secured his spot on next year’s team as well. Brian Robb of MassLive.com reported Monday that the Celtics are expected to fully guarantee the contract of center Al Horford for 2022-23, regardless of what happens in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Who is everyone picking in Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals?

BOSTON -- The matchup between the Celtics and the Warriors in the NBA Finals figures to be a classic. The Warriors are going for their fourth title in the last eight years, while the Celtics are going for their first since 2008.Another championship would further cement Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green among the greats in NBA history. But Boston's young core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart are looking to show the basketball world that they've arrived. It's experience vs. inexperience, but the Celtics are ready to take down Goliath and take their spot atop the...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mike D’Antoni considered front-runner for 1 head coach job

Mike D’Antoni has spent the last two years as an assistant coach and coaching advisor, but there is at least one team that may want him to run the show next season. D’Antoni is viewed as one of two finalists for the Charlotte Hornets head coach job, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The other is Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Neither candidate has met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan yet, which will likely be the final step before the team makes a decision.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA DFS: Top Celtics vs. Warriors DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for June 2, 2022

The last time the Golden State Warriors were in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green averaged 12.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and a block per game in 2019. In the playoffs this season, Green has just about been right on those averages, but are they enough to include him in your NBA DFS lineups for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday? In two games this season against their Finals opponent, the Boston Celtics, Green averaged just four points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Nba Finals#Patriots#Gillette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck shares how he had to throw Danny Ainge out of the locker room in East semis vs. Bucks

Many fans and analysts have looked back on the work done by Danny Ainge during his tenure as the team’s president of basketball operations in a much better light given the former Boston Celtics chief has his fingerprints all over this season’s team, which is about to kick off the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
hypebeast.com

Kyle Lowry Says His First Season With the Miami Heat Has Been a "Waste"

After a grueling seven-game series for the NBA Eastern Conference title, the Miami Heat were defeated by the Boston Celtics. This NBA season marked the first year star Kyle Lowry did not return to the Toronto Raptors, the team he one day hopes to retire with. While he has deeply established roots in Toronto, Lowry decided to pursue Miami in his free agency last year. The Heat saw great success, going one step closer to title contention, before being stopped by the Celtics. After the Heat lost Game 7, Lowry spoke about how he felt and what it means to the team,
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

Bob Cousy thrilled to see Celtics back in NBA Finals

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals and are the first team to win the Bob Cousy Trophy, which will be given to the Eastern Conference Champion every year. Cousy played 13 seasons with the Celtics, helping the team win six NBA titles. Cousy told WBZ-TV he stayed up late Sunday night to watch the Celtics beat the Miami Heat, saying the win was extra special for him. "Not only did I want the Celtics to win desperately, but I wanted the Celtics to be the first Bob Cousy Award winner in the Eastern Conference," Cousy...
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Confident Celtics fan already has "2022 World Champions" tattoo

BOSTON – Celtics fans are riding high as the team heads to the NBA Finals this week after fighting off the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday. But perhaps no one is more confident than Jack Bienvenue.In March, the high school senior from Cape Cod said he had a vision during math class."I just got a feeling that this was a team of destiny," the 18-year-old said.Bienvenue decided to go out and get a replica championship banner tattooed on his arm that says "Boston Celtics 2022 World Champions." "It's real. It doesn't come off," Bienvenue said. "I saw potential in them. So I thought why not go all out? The rest is history."The Celtics and Warriors tip off the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. Though the Celtics still need four more wins, Bienvenue remains upbeat about his investment. "I kept the confidence, kept the good vibes going. That's what you've got to do. Once you lose hope, it's over," Bienvenue said. And if things don't work out for the Celtics, Bienvenue joked during an Instagram post that there's always laser surgery.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas has yet to swing a bat since suffering ankle sprain on May 17

Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is not expected to be back in Triple-A Worcester’s lineup anytime soon, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Casas suffered a high right ankle sprain at Polar Park on May 17 after tweaking that particular ankle on at least two separate occasions. He was placed on the 7-day injured list five days later and has yet to swing a bat since then.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

City of Boston hosting Celtics Watch Party for NBA Finals Game 1

BOSTON -- It's quiet now, but come tip-off, downtown Boston will be a sea of green for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wore her lucky green, telling everyone she wanted a spot for all Celtics fans to come and watch the game together.The Watch Party will start at 9 p.m. on Thursday between Faneuil Hall and City Hall.Mayor Wu said this is a family-friendly event with Boston Police on patrol.She knows it's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, but Wu is asking for spectators to keep the peace."Come out and watch with everyone else and make sure to just be aware of who's around you and that you'll be celebrating alongside families and others," said Wu. "We all know what to do, and we can have a great time, celebrate our team, cheer our hardest, and come back and get rested for Game 2."Tip-off against the Golden State Warriors is set for 9 p.m. The Celtics are looking for their first NBA title since 2008. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy