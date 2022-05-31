ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Artist rescued after getting stuck while painting Dunedin water tower mural

By Michaela Mulligan, Tampa Bay Times
Beach Beacon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNEDIN — An artist was stuck suspended in the air the afternoon of May 27 when the motorized pulley system he uses to get up and down a Dunedin water tower failed. Tom Stovall called the city of Dunedin around 1:30 p.m. to say he could not get down from the...

