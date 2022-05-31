ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Deadly trailer fire knocked down at Victorian RV Park in Sparks

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
mynews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a trailer fire broke out at a Sparks RV...

mynews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Crews knock down fire at apartment off Neil Road in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire that broke out at a 4-unit apartment building in Reno Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Jamaica Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. on June 2 on the report of smoke coming from the window at a nearby unit.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Police searching for suspect after multiple shots fired at Reno City Hall

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after multiple shots were fired at Reno City Hall during the morning hours on Friday. Police said at around 2:30 a.m. on June 3 a person driving a light colored Nissan sedan fired at least five rounds at the city hall building on First Street. It is believed the suspect vehicle has a damaged door handle on the driver's side.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Early-morning house fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An early-morning house fire is under investigation in Sparks. Flames were reported just after 3 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 on Jarbidge Way. According to Sparks Fire, all four occupants inside the home were evacuated, as well as five dogs. Crews extinguished the flames and called the house unhabitable.
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sparks, NV
Accidents
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Man allegedly keys and vehicle, attacks officer

Originally published as a Plumas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 17, 2022, at approx. 0800 hrs. the Plumas County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 from a female reporting a male suspect entered her residence and demanded the keys to her vehicle while holding a hammer on Alder St in Quincy. The elderly female gave the suspect the keys to her vehicle. She was ordered into her bathroom where the suspect secured the bathroom door. The suspect fled the residence and took the victim’s vehicle, a blue Subaru station wagon.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Gardnerville man killed in Lake Tahoe crash

GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) -A Gardnerville man died May 21 in a rollover crash in the Glenbrook area, the Nevada State Police said Wednesday. Daniel Wayne Lopez, 56, was partially ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The NSP responded to the crash about 3:45 p.m. on May...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler dead after a crash on I-80 in Reno (Reno, NV)

Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler, of Eugene, Oregon, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 26 in Reno. The fatal car crash took place eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran at about 3:15 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black 1998 GMC Suburban SUV was heading east on Interstate 80 near Washoe County Mile Marker 11 when the car veered into the center median and hit a paddle marker.
KOLO TV Reno

17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department revealed new details into a shooting Thursday that prompted a lockdown at Greenbrae Elementary School. It was reported June 2, 2022 around 2:15 p.m. at 4th and K streets. Investigators said officers responded to reports of shots being fired. They learned that...
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Body#Accident
mynews4.com

28-year-old Gardnerville man killed in motorcycle crash

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 28-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Gardnerville on Tuesday, May 24. Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on Bently Parkway and Orchard Road around 8:25 p.m. Initial investigation identified the...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynews4.com

Oregon man killed in rollover crash on I-80 in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An Oregon man was killed in an early morning rollover crash in Reno on May 26. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a rollover crash that occurred eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran around. 3:15 a.m.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Missing 31-year-old Sparks woman found dead in Reno

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The body of 31-year-old Austyn Busch was found in a car at a Reno business days after the Sparks woman was reported missing. Busch had not been seen since Monday, May 23, and was officially reported missing to the Sparks Police Department (SPD) two days later on May 25.
mynews4.com

Yerington man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash in Wadsworth on May 7. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a vehicle traveling east on I-80 in the area of SR-439 (USA Parkway) that was failing to maintain its travel lane on multiple occasions just before 4 p.m. A trooper found the vehicle in the area of I-80 and Washoe County mile marker 47 in Fernley. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, guiding the vehicle to the right shoulder and bringing it to a stop. The vehicle then made a U-turn on the highway and began driving the wrong way on I-80, westbound in the eastbound first travel lane.
WADSWORTH, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Charcoal, wood fires restricted in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe and Lake Valley Fire Protection District has put in place fire restrictions until further notice prohibiting charcoal and wood fires, officials announced Wednesday. The restrictions cover residents in both the county and city limits. The use of natural...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District Police Department investigated a report of a threat at a southeast Reno elementary school but found it was not credible. Classes at Donner Springs Elementary School resume as normal on Thursday, the school district said. The school received a tip Wednesday about...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead with RTC: Sky Vista Improvements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to Sky Vista Parkway will begin soon as part of the RTC’s upcoming construction project. The RTC is excited to begin a new construction project to improve Sky Vista Parkway in the North Valleys. The project limits are on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway. As part of the project, the RTC will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction. There will also be improvements for other roadway users.
Sierra Sun

Share the road with 3,000-plus bicyclists on Sunday

After a two year hiatus, the 29th annual “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns welcoming more than 3,000 bicyclists from all over the country to ride around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe. America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride participants will be riding clockwise...
TAHOE CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy