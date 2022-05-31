Deadly trailer fire knocked down at Victorian RV Park in Sparks

WADSWORTH, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash in Wadsworth on May 7. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a vehicle traveling east on I-80 in the area of SR-439 (USA Parkway) that was failing to maintain its travel lane on multiple occasions just before 4 p.m. A trooper found the vehicle in the area of I-80 and Washoe County mile marker 47 in Fernley. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, guiding the vehicle to the right shoulder and bringing it to a stop. The vehicle then made a U-turn on the highway and began driving the wrong way on I-80, westbound in the eastbound first travel lane.

