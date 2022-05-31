ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

North Central Missouri College announces Bill Ausmus faculty/staff mini-grant recipients

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Central Missouri College Foundation announces spring 2022 recipients of the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant. Projects approved for funding include Tutoring Center Coordinator Jayne Meservey’s “Food for Thought” application and Director of Marketing & Admissions Megan Pester’s “FIRE IN THE HOLE, Pirate Air Cannon”...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Area Students named to North Central Missouri College Spring Honors Lists

North Central Missouri College has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2022 spring semester. Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average (GPA), and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

North Central Missouri College hosts FFA officer training

The Missouri FFA Association conducted officer-training workshops on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on Wednesday, June 1st. Approximately 200 Chapter FFA officers and advisors from high schools across northwest Missouri participated in the workshops. Participating schools included North Platte, Grundy R-V, Trenton, Meadville, South Holt, Lathrop, Winston,...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Area communities offering free summer meals for kids

Schools in Chillicothe, Gallatin, Braymer, Milan, and Unionville are among hundreds across the state offering children an opportunity for free breakfasts and lunches for much of June. The free meals are part of the summer meals program of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The Missouri Department of...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Jayme DeVoy joins hospitalist staff at Wright Memorial Hospital

Wright Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome advanced practice provider Jayme DeVoy to the hospitalist team. Hospitalists are physicians and advanced practice providers who specialize in hospital-based care. They coordinate all aspects of care for patients who are in the hospital. The. hospitalist, along with the patient’s primary care provider...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Group, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic conduct 225 free exams at schools

Wright Memorial Hospital Physicians Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Mercer performed 255 free physical exams at area schools. The sports physicals were offered to student-athletes from Trenton, Galt, Humphreys, Laredo, Pleasant View, Spickard, Princeton, and Mercer. Health care providers visited the schools. Those completing...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Health Department to hold infant feeding class

An infant feeding class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton. Women can learn about infant feeding, whether they plan to breastfeed or use formula, during the event on June 13th at 3:30 pm. There will be door prizes and refreshments. RSVP by calling the Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Clitus Wesley Meeker

Clitus Wesley Meeker, 81, of Galt, Missouri, passed away at 6:05 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri. Memorial services are planned for 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Galt Christian Church in Galt, Missouri. Inurnment will be in the Campground Cemetery in Osgood, Missouri. Instead of flowers, memorials and contributions are suggested to the Galt Christian Church or the Grundy R-5 Athletics.
GALT, MO
kttn.com

Mercer County Library to kick off summer reading program

The Mercer County Library will kick off its summer reading program on June 3rd. Children from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade can register for the program starting at 10 am at the library in Princeton. Children can also register on the Mercer County Library website and Facebook page. Questions should be...
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Patsy Anne (McCracken) Hill

Patsy Anne McCracken Hill, 87, died peacefully on May 25, 2022, in Milan, Missouri where she was a resident of Sullivan County Memorial Hospital’s long-term care wing. Patsy was born on October 8, 1934, to Lelia (Burk) and George F. McCracken in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton schools. During high school, Patsy served as the yearbook editor and the president of the Pep Squad. She loved school and learning and graduated from high school in 1952. She attended Trenton Junior College for one year while she worked and saved money so she could pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse. She earned a scholarship to Saint Luke’s School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from there in 1956.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Laura Nell Johnson

Laura Nell Johnson, age 88, a lifelong resident of Braymer, Missouri, became an Angel and began her eternal life with our Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. with her children by her side. Laura was born the daughter of Rolla and Julia (Davis) Collins on...
BRAYMER, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Gary Dean Tipton

Gary Dean Tipton, 67, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. Gary was born on January 7, 1955, to Kenneth Tipton and Naomi (Pratte) Yardley, in Milan. He grew up in the Milan area graduating from Milan High School. On January 25, 1974, he married Sandy (Simmons) Tipton at the Linneus Baptist Church, and she survives of the home. Also, surviving are sons; Shannon Tipton (Becky) of Green City and Brandon Tipton of Green City, grandchildren; Tyler Tipton, Eli Tipton, Tanner Tipton, Noah Tipton, and Tucker Tipton, brother; Terry Tipton (LaLonie) of Green Castle, sister; Anna McCollum (Randy) of Milan, stepsisters; Judy Cowles (Danny) of Milan, sisters-in-law Joyce Sherwood of Cushing Oklahoma, and Dianna Spencer (Gerald) of Purdin and Carla Neeley of Brookfield, and several nieces and nephews.
GREEN CITY, MO
kttn.com

Resurfacing of track underway at C.F. Russell Stadium

A resurfacing project has started at the track at the C. F. Russell Stadium in Trenton. The project is expected to last two to three weeks. Trenton R-9 Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels reports the use of the track for public walking and running will be limited until the completion of the resurfacing.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Carolyn Roberts

Carolyn Roberts, a 61-year-old Blue Springs resident, passed away at 6:32 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She will be cremated following the services. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested for funeral expenses.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Park Board hears update on Recreational Trail Grant

The Trenton Park Board approved bids for signs at the Rock Barn and Van Meter Park on June 1st. Greg Sharp was the only one to submit bids for the signs. The bid for the Rock Barn sign was for $5,254, and the bid for the Van Meter Park sign was for $3,230. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the bids included materials and labor. Both bids came under the budgeted amount.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme for the Summer Reading Program at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library

Children of all ages are invited to join the Livingston County Library this summer for their Summer Reading Program called “Oceans of Possibilities.” This summer’s theme explores all things ocean-related. Oceans of Possibilities highlights a wide variety of water-themed stories and activities will be highlighted. The program...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Blue Springs businessman purchases Eastgate Shopping Center

The Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton has a new owner. Jason Lassiter of Blue Springs bought the property about a month ago and hopes to bring new businesses to the shopping center. Lassiter says he grew up in New York and has a background in information technology security. He started...
TRENTON, MO
bizjournals

Settlement reached on faulty guardrail design that resulted in fatalities in Missouri

A class action settlement has been reached following the seven-year debate about the guardrail end terminals on Missouri's roads. Stueve Siegel Hanson announced Tuesday that an agreement in the amount of $56 million with Fortune 1000 transportation giant Trinity Industries, along with its manufacturing arm, Trinity Highway Products, to remove and replace the four-inch ET Plus guardrail end terminals from Missouri roads. The product is linked to numerous catastrophic and fatal wrecks nationwide.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Gerald D. Knight

Gerald D. Knight, 85 of Unionville, MO passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Putnam County Memorial Hospital. Gerald was born January 28, 1937, to Ivan M Knight and Mary B (Shearer) Knight in the West Liberty area of Putnam County. Gerald attended school in Unionville and graduated with the class of 1954. He was a member of Broadlawn Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Putnam County and farmed until ill health forced him into retirement. On September 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Janeine Parrish, and she preceded him in death on April 17, 2022.
UNIONVILLE, MO

