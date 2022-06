Glen Carbon will soon be getting a Meijer, a store that includes groceries, electronics and a pharmacy. Students at SIUE have many thoughts on the matter. Molly Linder, senior in psychology from Canton, Illinois, said she imagines a new store in the area would take business away from places like Walmart and Target. She said she doesn’t think it would hurt these other businesses enough to matter and it might end up being a good thing for customers in the area.

GLEN CARBON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO