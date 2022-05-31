ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man shot after fighting with ex-girlfriend’s dad, St. Louis police say

By Joshua Robinson
KMOV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested for shooting his daughter’s 22-year-old ex-boyfriend in North City Monday, police announced...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 6

Cheneish Johnson
2d ago

so it's ok for him to come over and fight argue or whatever now the father in trouble wow this world is something else what about dude what he getting for starting this mess I'll wait

Reply
15
Related
5 On Your Side

McDonald's employee points gun at customer through drive-thru window, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a woman said an employee at a St. Louis McDonald's pointed a rifle at her through the drive-thru window Monday evening. Police said the incident happened at the McDonald's location near North Kingshighway Boulevard and Natural Bridge Road in the Penrose neighborhood. Police said a woman was trying to get food at around 9:20 p.m. when the employee pointed the gun at her through the drive-thru window.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Double shooting in Woodson Terrace leaves 20-year-old dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are searching for answers in a deadly double shooting in Woodson Terrace. At 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, shots rang out in the 9500 block of Harold. Officers found 20-year-old dead inside a car and a woman wounded. Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kmov
KSDK

Ferguson man charged in deadly south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in south St. Louis earlier this month. DeAndre Wilkes, a 43-year-old Ferguson, Missouri, man, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of an unidentified man on May 14. Police said...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in North County police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was carjacked in a Walnut Park East neighborhood Tuesday according to police. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Thrush. Reports say the Uber driver pulled up to the location to pick up a passenger when three men approached his vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Motorcyclist dies in north St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died after a crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jerome Stone, 55, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Missouri Highway 367 and Jennings Station Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting at car arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a shooting at a vehicle in Cape Girardeau leads to an arrest. Marqueal Jackson, 26, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office just before 1 p.m. on Friday. He was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on assault...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed after pushing others out of harms way, officials say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man has died days after a Friday afternoon shooting in north St. Louis. Clarence Jefferson, 39, and three others were standing on the back porch of a home in the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Detectives said several suspects began firing shots at the group from Emma Ave and Park Lane. During the gunfire, Jefferson reportedly pushed the other three people inside the home before he collapsed on the back porch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire burns four-family house in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A four-family house was on fire early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Alaska Avenue near Itaska Street. The fire appeared to have started in one unit on the second floor. Everyone got out safely. Water crews were also called to that location because […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Crash in Montgomery County kills St. Louis man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. – A 24-year-old man died in a crash in Montgomery County, Illinois. Illinois State Police said the victim was driving a 2003 white Ford Mustang eastbound on Illinois Route 185 just west of Mulberry Grove Road at approximately 2:21 a.m. when he crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 2015 Mack […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Suspect Arrested In Springfield Homicide

A Springfield man has been arrested in East St. Louis in connection with a shooting death last month. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Demaro Brownlee Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and various weapons charges in the shooting death of Jayvon Watson. Watson was shot May 24th in the 1000 block of East Laurel. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy