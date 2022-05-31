Man shot after fighting with ex-girlfriend’s dad, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a woman said an employee at a St. Louis McDonald's pointed a rifle at her through the drive-thru window Monday evening. Police said the incident happened at the McDonald's location near North Kingshighway Boulevard and Natural Bridge Road in the Penrose neighborhood. Police said a woman was trying to get food at around 9:20 p.m. when the employee pointed the gun at her through the drive-thru window.

