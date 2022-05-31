ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dismissed

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
The Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office field a motion to dismiss all charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Tuesday and a judge signed the motion, dropping all charges, according to Parker Gabriel of USA TODAY Sports.

Jeudy was arrested on May 12 and charged of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, but Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown later clarified Jeudy did not make any physical contact during a dispute with his girlfriend that preceded the arrest.

Jeudy was accused of withholding items including a wallet, paperwork and baby formula from his girlfriend after the woman took one of his phones. She then called police and Jeudy was arrested, spending one night in jail before being released on personal recognizance bond the next day.

Technically, the NFL could still hand down its own discipline under the league’s personal conduct policy, but the charges against Jeudy being dropped would seemingly make league discipline less likely.

“We’ve been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” a league spokesperson told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Jeudy, 23, was picked by Denver in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama. He’s caught 90 passes for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns through two seasons (26 games) in Denver.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett indicated on May 13 that the team plans to move past the incident.

“I had an opportunity to talk with Jerry, and we’re going to move forward from this,” Hackett said. “We’re going to learn from it as a team. That’s what it’s all about. There’s adversity, and it’s how we respond from that adversity. So I think that’s so important. Things happen, and we just have to learn from them.”

Denver will continue organized team activities on June 1, June 3, June 6-7 and June 9-10 before holding a mandatory minicamp from June 13-15. Players will then get a summer break before reporting back to the facility for the start of training camp in late July.

