‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram Reveals Racist Threats as ‘Star Wars’ Fans Slam the Studio

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is one of the most iconic villains of all time, even the most hardcore Star Wars fan got to admit he doesn’t do much in the main films. Be it due to technical limitations or age-ratings concerns, Darth Vader’s imposing figure was mainly built by his iconic armor and the bone-chilling voice of James Earl Jones. But when it comes to evil deeds, most of Darth Vader’s cruel actions happen out of frame, more suggested than shown. That all changed in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the Disney+ series delivered the scariest live-action version of Darth Vader ever. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vader is powerful, ruthless, and willing to destroy innocent lives just to prove a point. And by showing this side of the Sith Lord, Obi-Wan Kenobi proves the Disney-era Darth Vader is a much scarier villain.

