‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram Reveals Racist Threats as ‘Star Wars’ Fans Slam the Studio

By Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
UPDATE, 6/1/2022, 12:05 a.m. ET: After this story was published, the Star Wars account put out “A personal message from Ewan McGregor” in which the actor says in a video post: “I just want to say as the leading actor on the series, as the executive producer on the series, that...

IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
The Independent

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Moses Ingram: ‘If you’ve got talking droids and aliens but no people of colour, it doesn’t make sense’

On paper, Moses Ingram doesn’t seem much like a villain. At least, not the kind of villain we’re used to seeing in Star Wars. Standing next to the 6ft 6in frame of Darth Vader (as embodied by David Prowse), Ingram – 5ft 5in, according to IMDb – might struggle to cultivate quite the same air of menace. But you’d be a fool to underestimate her.The actor is best known to TV viewers through her Emmy-nominated role in The Queen’s Gambit as Jolene, the orphan peer of Anya Taylor-Joy’s chess savant, a part she won straight out of drama school. Her latest...
MOVIES
Complex

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram and Official ‘Star Wars’ Accounts Speak Out Against Racist Harassment (UPDATE)

UPDATE 5/31, 9:29 p.m. ET: Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi, has released a video in which he condemns the racist bullying Moses Ingram has been subjected to. “It seems that some of this fan base… have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs and I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart,” he said. “Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman, and she’s absolutely amazing in this series.”
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on If Qui-Gon Jinn Could Have Saved Anakin Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans around the world learned the origins of Anakin Skywalker, the boy who would grow up to become Darth Vader. Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn took Anakin out of slavery and insisted on him becoming a Jedi, despite what the rest of the Jedi Council advised. This, as we know, turned out to seal the fate of the entire galaxy. That said, fans have always wondered what would have happened if Qui-Gon's plan would have gone as he intended.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the June 1 episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The familiar voice of Jones is heard in the third episode, which dropped today. In the episode, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation chambers and gets word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet. Obi-Wan is trying to get young Leia to a port where they’re going to transport her back to her parents. Vader goes to the mining planet with the Inquisitors to hunt down Obi-Wan....
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's O'Shea Jackson Says Racist Fans Will "Loooooove" His Character

Lucasfilm premiered the first two episodes of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series last week, and it was definitely the center of a lot of controversy. One of the main actors in the series, Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, has been unfairly targeted due to the come of her skin. The official Star Wars account defended Ingram after she was sent death threats for playing the show's villain. We have yet to see who O'Shea Jackson Jr. is playing in the series, but he's come out to defend his co-star, all the while teasing racist fans about his role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Reactions

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming its first two episodes on Disney+, and fans certainly have a lot of feelings about it! Reactions to Obi-Wan Episodes 1 and 2 are all over social media right now – but there are certainly divisions in the Force in regards to how the latest Star Wars TV series is being received. As is increasingly the case with Star Wars TV, Obi-Wan Kenobi attempts to build a larger Star Wars TV Universe around itself, while also doing some ambitious retcons of established canon.
MOVIES
Top Speed

Here’s What Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Would Drive if the ID. Buzz Existed in the Star Wars Universe

If you are a Star Wars fan, Obi-Wan Kenobi needs no presentation. For those of you who aren’t, Obi-Wan Kenobi - also known as Ben Kenobi - is one of the main characters of the Star Wars movie series. He was a legendary Jedi master who trained Anakin Skywalker and guided Luke Skywalker as a mentor. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is also the name of a new TV Series that aired the first time on Disney+ on May 27, 2022. The action takes place ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Obi-Wan Kenobi - played by Evan McGregor - must deal with the downfall and corruption of Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
CARS
IndieWire

What the Darth Vader Reveal in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Right

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3] It is not hyperbole to call Darth Vader one of the most iconic villains of all time — and Disney just brought him back in the best way. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 gave fans a wealth of live-action Vader, with Hayden Christensen donning the sleek helmet and James Earl Jones’ legendary voiceover. He commands the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), terrorizes a town, and duels Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), giving Star Wars fans a veritable feast of Vader footage with three whole episodes of the show...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3 Turns Darth Vader Into the Scariest Star Wars Villain

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is one of the most iconic villains of all time, even the most hardcore Star Wars fan got to admit he doesn’t do much in the main films. Be it due to technical limitations or age-ratings concerns, Darth Vader’s imposing figure was mainly built by his iconic armor and the bone-chilling voice of James Earl Jones. But when it comes to evil deeds, most of Darth Vader’s cruel actions happen out of frame, more suggested than shown. That all changed in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the Disney+ series delivered the scariest live-action version of Darth Vader ever. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vader is powerful, ruthless, and willing to destroy innocent lives just to prove a point. And by showing this side of the Sith Lord, Obi-Wan Kenobi proves the Disney-era Darth Vader is a much scarier villain.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

