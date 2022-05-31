Police Identify Body Found In Pond

(KTTS News) — We now know the name of the man who died after a shooting at a party near Ozark over the Memorial Day weekend. Robert Winningham was 46. The Christian County Sheriff says he got into a fight with someone and fired a handgun. Someone else fired...
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Plains man due to his multiple stealing and property damage offenses. On June 1st, a Deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at West Plains Marine, where an Arctic Cat Utility Vehicle was used to break down a chain link fence, where another Arctic Cat was stolen.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled out foul play in a death investigation at a Springfield apartment complex. Police found the body of Brandon Lee Sharp, 22, in a pond on the Golden Pond Apartments complex. Officers responded to the scene Monday at Hillcrest and Republic Road around 10 a.m....
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a burglary and stealing case out of Willard. It happened at a home off of W. Farm Road 94. On February 28, a game camera on the property captured images of a man trespassing. He’s seen carrying off a large egg incubator. Investigators say the homeowner had recently died and family members had locked up the property. The value of the stolen GQF Complete Incubator is estimated at $2,200.
ROLLA, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park. Matthew Reeves, 32, faces felony charges in the death of Micheal Schmitt. Charges include first-degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and unlawful use of a weapon. The trial is […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound. When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom. The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical. Nearly 40...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins. Police say the summer months have been historically the busiest time for smash and grabs involving vehicles. Police say thieves target parks, gyms, and apartment complexes. But thefts can happen anywhere. One woman says...
The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
CASSVILLE, Mo. – Three inmates escaped custody of the Barry County jail at Cassville, Mo. in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, 2022. Lance Justin Stephens, 29, was being held on drug charges and unlawful use of a weapon with a $75,000 bond. Matthew Allen Crawford, 29, was being held on failure to appear charges of Felony Stealing...
Two people from Grovespring were hurt in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri 5, nine miles south of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gordon E. Smith, 78, the driver of a northbound 2006 Honda Odyssey traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
A Willow Springs woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Willow Springs Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Amber D. Roberts, 38, was driving northbound on Highway 137 when an unknown vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck her 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into a home and briefly holding a woman hostage. Greene County Deputies responded to a trespassing call Tuesday at the 4000 Block of East Kearney Street. Deputies found a man, who deputies later identified as John Yaggy, who unlawfully […]
Fire destroys a historical landmark along Route 66 in Laclede County. Fire crews were called to the old Oasis Truck Port and Café early Wednesday afternoon. By the times crews arrived, fire was showing through the roof. Although fire damage was contained to the area of origin, the building suffered extensive smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.
A few details have been released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek on Lake Norfork that shut down State Highway 201 for a time. According to information from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy was riding on a tube behind a ski boat when he was thrown from the tube. The 911 call came in at 1:40 Sunday afternoon saying they were having trouble getting the juvenile onto a pontoon to rescue him.
(KTTS News) — A man and woman are charged with locking their son in a dog kennel. Joseph and Peggy Flores from Springfield are charged with locking the 15-year-old boy in the kennel as punishment. He told investigators that he was locked in a room with the window nailed...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the husband of a woman who was shot to death Saturday night, May 28, 2022. Police found Ada Hodgkins with gunshot wounds when they were called to 2652 S. Glenview Avenue. Hodgkins died of her injuries at a hospital. Springfield Police investigators with the Homicide […]
After more than two months of investigating, prosecutors have filed charges against a suspect in a shooting incident that took place near the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Springfield. Court documents say the shooting occurred on April 27 at the club on West Avenue. Police were called to the scene...
