Police Identify Body Found In Pond

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — Police have identified the man whose body was found...

www.ktts.com

ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Arrested for Multiple Stealing Offenses

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Plains man due to his multiple stealing and property damage offenses. On June 1st, a Deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at West Plains Marine, where an Arctic Cat Utility Vehicle was used to break down a chain link fence, where another Arctic Cat was stolen.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals egg incubator from deceased Willard man’s home

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a burglary and stealing case out of Willard. It happened at a home off of W. Farm Road 94. On February 28, a game camera on the property captured images of a man trespassing. He’s seen carrying off a large egg incubator. Investigators say the homeowner had recently died and family members had locked up the property. The value of the stolen GQF Complete Incubator is estimated at $2,200.
WILLARD, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial set for man charged in 2021 mobile home park shooting

ROLLA, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with the shooting death of a man at a mobile home park. Matthew Reeves, 32, faces felony charges in the death of Micheal Schmitt. Charges include first-degree murder, two armed criminal action charges and unlawful use of a weapon. The trial is […]
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield learning center closes after small fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom. The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical. Nearly 40...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins. Police say the summer months have been historically the busiest time for smash and grabs involving vehicles. Police say thieves target parks, gyms, and apartment complexes. But thefts can happen anywhere. One woman says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kwos.com

Woman involved in a deadly crash will hear her sentence

The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Three inmates escape the Barry Co. Jail at Cassville, Mo.; Sheriff says they should be considered armed and dangerous

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Three inmates escaped custody of the Barry County jail at Cassville, Mo. in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, 2022. Lance Justin Stephens, 29, was being held on drug charges and unlawful use of a weapon with a $75,000 bond. Matthew Allen Crawford, 29, was being held on failure to appear charges of Felony Stealing...
CASSVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

County wrecks leave motorists injured

Two people from Grovespring were hurt in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri 5, nine miles south of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gordon E. Smith, 78, the driver of a northbound 2006 Honda Odyssey traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

Driver leaves scene after Willow Springs crash

A Willow Springs woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Willow Springs Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Amber D. Roberts, 38, was driving northbound on Highway 137 when an unknown vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck her 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
kjluradio.com

Abandoned building along Route 66 destroyed by fire

Fire destroys a historical landmark along Route 66 in Laclede County. Fire crews were called to the old Oasis Truck Port and Café early Wednesday afternoon. By the times crews arrived, fire was showing through the roof. Although fire damage was contained to the area of origin, the building suffered extensive smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Some details released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek

A few details have been released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek on Lake Norfork that shut down State Highway 201 for a time. According to information from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy was riding on a tube behind a ski boat when he was thrown from the tube. The 911 call came in at 1:40 Sunday afternoon saying they were having trouble getting the juvenile onto a pontoon to rescue him.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTTS

Couple Charged With Locking Teenager In Dog Kennel

(KTTS News) — A man and woman are charged with locking their son in a dog kennel. Joseph and Peggy Flores from Springfield are charged with locking the 15-year-old boy in the kennel as punishment. He told investigators that he was locked in a room with the window nailed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

