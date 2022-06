A Goffstown man is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in the November 2017 shooting death of a Memorial High School senior. Prosecutors said Jaidan Ciruzzi, who was 16 at the time of the killing, tried to rob Ian Jewell in the parking lot of an Ace Hardware Store. They said Jewell was known to sell drugs. Prosecutors said Ciruzzi shot Jewell in the chest after the two got into an argument.

