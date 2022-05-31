ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

F1, Monaco Grand Prix champ Max Verstappen won't do Indy 500: 'I don't need to risk my life'

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

Marcus Ericsson, a former Formula 1 driver, won the 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Defending F1 champ Max Verstappen has no intention of following Ericsson's footsteps.

“I never had the desire to get the triple crown ," Verstappen said following Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, where he finished third.

Biggest payday: Marcus Ericsson earns $3.1 million for Indy 500 win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17r0tS_0fvr4yMF00

Worldwide racing's triple crown includes wins at Monaco, Indy and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Verstappen won at Monaco in 2021, and he also won the F1 points title last year.

But Verstappen at Indy? Nah.

“At least, not the IndyCar race," Verstappen said. "I do appreciate what they do. It’s insane, those drivers … I have a lot of respect for what they do, but for me now that I’ve been in F1 for so long, I don’t need to risk my life or get an injury to my legs or anything. It’s not worth it anymore.”

Verstappen, who started F1 racing at age 17, has plenty of time to change his mind about Indy. He's 24.

Verstappen hasn't competed at Le Mans, but is keeping an open mind.

"Maybe Le Mans. I like endurance races, so I'll probably do a few, hopefully soon," he added.

.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: F1, Monaco Grand Prix champ Max Verstappen won't do Indy 500: 'I don't need to risk my life'

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Argentina eyeing IndyCar race

An envoy from Argentina visited with the NTT IndyCar Series after the Indianapolis 500 to inquire about the possibility of hosting a race in the Latin America country. If a deal is struck for IndyCar to visit Argentina, it wouldn’t be the first time as the 1971 USAC IndyCar season opened on the three-mile oval at Autodromo Ciudad de Rafaela.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Who is Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson?

NEW YORK — Who is Marcus Ericsson?. That is a question many have asked over the past two days, since Ericsson won the 2022 Indianapolis 500. Avid race fans know the 31-year-old Swede from his racing exploits the past nine years, as he drove for struggling Formula 1 teams for five years before coming to the United States to drive IndyCar in 2019.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Expected Attendance Announced For The 2022 Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson put on a show Sunday by winning the 106th Indy 500. Plenty of fans watched him achieve a career-defining triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On the morning of the race, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal said the event expected an attendance of around 320,000 people, which they believe would be the largest single-day gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Autoweek.com

Alexander Rossi Out at Andretti Autosport after Current IndyCar Season

Alexander Rossi was on top of the IndyCar world after his breakthrough win at the 2016 Indianapolis 500. Now, the seven-time IndyCar race winner is losing his ride at Andretti Autosport after what is nearly three seasons of unfulfilled promise. On Wednesday, Andretti announced that it was parting ways with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanBuzz

Mario Andretti Speeds Around the Track in Remastered POV Footage During the 1966 Indy 600

Whether you’re a diehard auto racing fan or just a casual spectator, you’ve likely heard the name Mario Andretti. Boasting a career spanning more than 30 years, Andretti pretty much did it all, racing in everything from Formula One to IndyCar to USAC to NASCAR. With a Formula One World Championship, four IndyCar titles, and numerous other awards and accolades under his belt, Andretti will not only go down as a racing legend, but an overall sports icon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Marcus Ericsson
racer.com

Rossi confirmed for Arrow McLaren SP move in 2023

Arrow McLaren SP has confirmed Alexander Rossi as its new driver. The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner will join the Chevy-powered team once the current season concludes in September. Rossi will bring seven years of NTT IndyCar Series experience gained at Andretti Autosport to a team on the rise with Pato O’Ward and a driver to be confirmed in its third entry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy