The Coffee County Board of Education named three new administrators for next school year during its regular March meeting. Wendy Jowers, the current principal of Westside Elementary School, was named Director of Literacy for the school district. Benita Lott, the current district Instructional Technology Coordinator, was named Director of Personnel and Public Relations. Grady Hart will be returning to Coffee County next year to serve as Assistant Principal and Assistant Athletic Director at Coffee High School.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO