ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

After two months, a scarred Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown ends

By Brenda Goh
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfDQH_0fvr4Xik00
A woman poses for pictures at a main shopping area, as the city prepares to end the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China May 31, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Following two months of frustration, despair and economic loss, Shanghai's draconian COVID-19 lockdown ended at midnight on Wednesday morning, prompting celebrations tempered with fear that an outbreak could return.

Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents can now freely leave home, return to work, use public transport and drive their cars - a moment that for many in China's largest and most cosmopolitan city felt like it would never arrive.

At midnight, small groups gathered in the city's former French Concession neighbourhood whistled, shouted "ban lifted" and clinked glasses of champagne.

Earlier, streets were lively as residents picnicked on grassy patches and children rode bikes down carless roads. Dancing retirees, a common evening sight in Chinese cities, strutted their stuff for the first time in months in open air plazas and along the Huangpu river.

Shanghai Disneyland, which has yet to announce a reopening date, livestreamed a lightshow to "celebrate the lifting of Shanghai's lockdown". They used a Chinese expression that also means "ban" that city officials have avoided.

Under streetlamps, barbers gave haircuts to residents who had grown shaggy under lockdown. On the WeChat social media platform, shops announced their reopening plans.

"I walked the dog and the dog is pretty excited, because it has been a really long time for it to come outside," said Melody Dong, who was looking forward to eating hot pot and barbecue - foods that are difficult to make at home.

Shanghai's ordeal has come to symbolise what critics say is the unsustainability of China's adherence to a zero-COVID policy that aims to cut off every infection chain, at any cost, even as much of the world tries to return to normal despite ongoing infections.

The lack of a roadmap to exit from an approach that is increasingly challenged by the highly contagious Omicron variant has rattled investors and frustrated businesses.

COVID curbs in Shanghai and numerous other Chinese cities have battered the world's second-largest economy and tangled global supply chains, although case numbers have improved and curbs have eased from the depths of April's lockdowns.

China says its approach, a signature policy of President Xi Jinping, is needed to save lives and prevent its healthcare system from being swamped. The uncertainty and discontent caused by China's COVID management has created unwanted turbulence in a sensitive political year, with Xi poised to secure a third leadership term in the autumn.

"The mood tonight is a bit like high school days. On the eve of the school year I was full of expectations for the new semester but I feel a little uneasy in my heart," wrote one user of the Twitter-like Weibo.

A CITY SCARRED

During two months, numerous residents of the country's most important financial and economic hub struggled to get enough food or medical care. Families were separated and hundreds of thousands were forced into centralised quarantine facilities.

At the factories and offices that remained open - including those of Shanghai government officials - workers lived on-site in "closed-loops", bunking on makeshift beds, with many of them only now able to return home.

Curbs were lifted for about 22.5 million people in low-risk areas. Residents must still wear masks in public and avoid gatherings. Restaurant dining remains banned. Shops can operate at 75% capacity. Gyms will reopen later.

Residents will have to test every 72 hours to take public transport and enter public venues, heralding what may become a "new normal" in many Chinese cities. Those testing positive, and their close contacts, face onerous quarantines.

During lockdown, Shanghai residents staged rare protests, banging on pots and pans from their windows and evading censors to vent on China's heavily policed social media. Frustrations stemmed from the lockdown itself as well as heavy-handed and often uneven enforcement and unclear communication.

"The Shanghai government needs to make a public apology in order to obtain the understanding and support of the people of Shanghai and repair the damaged relationship between the government and the people," Qu Weiguo, a professor at Fudan University's school of foreign languages, posted on WeChat.

On Tuesday, the city's largest quarantine facility - a 50,000-bed section of the National Exhibition & Convention Center - discharged the last two of the 174,308 COVID-postive cases who had been housed there. It declared itself shut.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and the Shanghai bureau, Writing by Tony Munroe, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Shanghai Disneyland#Covid#French#Chinese#Wechat
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese manufacturer sent 100,000+ defective COVID tests with false positives to US company

Not far from where the COVID-19 pandemic originated in Wuhan, China, the Chinese medical technology company Anhui DeepBlue manufactured and distributed to the United States tens of thousands of defective antibody tests that showed false-positive results. Now, an American medical company is suing DeepBlue in an effort to recover nearly half a million dollars it lost buying defective tests.
AUSTIN, TX
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
CNN

CDC adds five new destinations to 'high' risk category for travel, including the Bahamas

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added five new destinations to its "high" risk category for travelers on Monday. The Central American country of Belize, the Bahamas archipelago in the North Atlantic, the mountainous British overseas island territory of Montserrat, the Caribbean island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the southern African country of Eswatini were all moved to Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy