What to know about June 7 primary, general election day in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Polls for the June 7 Primary and General Elections in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The ballot features candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tuesday, June 7, is also Board of Mississippi Levee Commissioners General Election Day for Bolivar, Humphreys, Sharkey and Washington counties. Voters are encouraged to contact their county Circuit Clerk’s Office to view a General Election sample ballot before heading to the polls.

Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot. Voters are encouraged to verify their polling place with their local Circuit Clerk before Election Day. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

Primary and General Election Day Reminders

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to absentee vote in-person is Saturday, June 4th. Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All Primary and General Election mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 7th and received by County Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 7th in order to count.

Polling Place Location: Please contact your County Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

Click here to view a Democratic sample ballot.

Click here to review a Republican sample ballot.

