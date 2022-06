NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student is in trouble after creating a social media scare. He made a post to Instagram holding what seems to look like a handgun along with the name of a teacher on the video. He told police it was meant to be a joke, although it was no laughing matter, according to school officials.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO