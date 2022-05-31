Mighty Writers partner with Digital Equity project

The award-winning movie “Bright Victory,” starring Arthur Kennedy and Peggy Dow, was filmed right here in Phoenixville in 1950. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free in-person presentation on the filming of “Bright Victory” and the Valley Forge Army Hospital, where the story takes place, followed by a screening of the film (97 min.) on Monday, June 6, at 6:00 PM. Local author June McInerney will discuss the production of the film as well as the significance of the Army Hospital to the local community. Join us for this special event, presented on the 78th anniversary of D-Day. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bright-victory or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Avenue, Phoenixville.

