Eitan Bernath’s Israeli-Style Sesame Schnitzel with salad

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
This image released by Clarkson Potter shows a recipe for Sesame Schnitzel, featured in the cookbook "Eitan Eats the World" by Eitan Bernath. (Mark Weinberg/Clarkson Potter via AP)

Israeli-Style Sesame Schnitzel with Herby Tomato Cucumber Salad

(From Eitan Bernath’s “Eitan Eats the World.”)

Serves: 4

HERBY TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

1 English cucumber, chopped

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped

½ cup chopped red onion

1 garlic clove, chopped

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

SESAME SCHNITZEL

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

3/4 cup plain bread crumbs

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

Vegetable oil, for frying

Ground sumac, for sprinkling

Well-stirred tahini and lemon wedges, for serving

DIRECTIONS

— Make the Tomato Cucumber Salad

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients, adding salt and pepper to taste. Set aside until ready to serve.

— Make the Sesame Schnitzel

Place one of the chicken breasts into a large plastic bag. Pound with the flat side of a meat mallet or rolling pin to ¼ -inch thickness. Remove the flattened chicken breast from the bag, set aside, and repeat with the remaining breasts.

Combine the flour, salt, and pepper in a wide bowl. In a separate wide bowl, lightly beat the eggs. In a third wide bowl, mix both the panko and plain bread crumbs, and the sesame seeds. Working with one chicken breast at a time, dredge it in flour so that it is lightly coated all over and tap off any excess. Dip the coated breast into the beaten eggs, letting the extra drip off, then carefully place it in the bowl with the bread crumbs and press until thoroughly coated on both sides. Set the chicken on a sheet pan and repeat with the remaining breasts.

In a large cast-iron skillet or nonstick pan, heat ½-inch of vegetable oil to 350 degrees F over medium heat. Line a sheet pan with paper towels and set it nearby. Working in batches to not crowd the skillet, carefully place the chicken breasts in the skillet, dropping the chicken, one at a time, away from you to avoid any oil splatters, and fry until golden brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer the cooked chicken to the lined sheet pan and repeat with the remaining chicken. Season to taste with salt and sumac.

Place one schnitzel on each plate and add some of the salad on the side. Drizzle tahini over the top and serve with lemon wedges.

Reprinted with permission from “Eitan Eats the World.” (copyright) 2022 by Eitan Bernath. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

