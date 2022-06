As the search widens for a new Producing Artistic Director, American Stage is preparing its final show of the season, the one-act drama Dutchman. Written in 1964 (during the height of the Civil Rights era) by African American playwright Amiri Baraka (he was known at the time as LeRoi Jones), there are just two characters in Dutchman, a Black man (Clay) and a white woman (Lula), having a heated ideological discussion as they travel in a New York City subway car.

