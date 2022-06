The weather is really heating up, so staying cool these next few months is a must. Staying hydrated is one major step to navigating the heat and avoiding headaches, muscle cramps, and dizziness. Bringing a water bottle with you on errands and daily outings will help ensure you have water at hand. Consider purchasing a reusable insulated water bottle to keep your water cold and crisp for those scorching days and help the environment at the same time!

TAMARAC, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO