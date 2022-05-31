Donuts and deals: Where to find good food on National Donut Day

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio ( WDTN ) – National Donut Day is coming! On Friday, June 3, several shops are helping the community celebrate the goodness of a fresh donut.

Duck Donuts

Duck donuts is offering all customers a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase required, the company said in a release. Friday will also mark the release of the shop’s first ever plush merchandise, designed to look like the brand’s mascot, Ollie. Check out their Dayton location at 1200 Brown Street.

Bill’s Donuts

Wander over to this Centerville shop to get a free strawberry cream donut. No purchase is necessary, the shop said, and the giveaway will run as long as supplies last. Bill’s Donuts can be found at 268 North Main St in Centerville.

Hole N One Donuts

Get a free variety donut or a small coffee with any purchase at Hole N One donuts, the shop said. You can find the store in Moraine at 2739 West Alex Bell Road.

Donut Haus Bakery

At the Donut Haus Bakery, you can buy a dozen donuts and get one free, the shop said. Get your baker’s dozen at 305 West Central Avenue in Springboro.

Jim’s Donut Shop

Check out this Vandalia donut shop on Friday to get a free donut with any drink purchase. Whether you like coffee, tea, juice or water, Jim’s Donut shop says you can enjoy a sweet treat on the house. You can find them at 122 East National Road.

