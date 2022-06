The Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for a special event on Thursday of this week (June 2nd, 2022). The Cherokee County Family Care Center held a Ground-Breaking for what will be their new, bigger location at 1200 West Main Street in Centre. The Family Care Center and Thrift Store has been serving the county since 2008 and this new undertaking, which is expected to take around two years to complete, will help them to better serve their clients and the entire community.

