New DoSeum exhibit explores changing planet, helps push for a sustainable future

The Ori Seri is tangible proof that innovation can help Mother Earth. Of course, sustainable fashion must be the goal of many brands and companies, but we acknowledge it’s not an easy feat. Ori Seri is made from algae and silk protein. It’s a biodegradable textile that combines different...
Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From a fish leather derived from salmon skins to sustainable eco plates – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
This London-based biotech startup is working to break the reliance on the petroleum industry and create a sustainable standard for packaging. Shellworks secured a $6.2 million seed round and wants to prove that it can scale its petroleum-free and compostable packaging that acts like plastic but can break down in just a year, according to the company.
The title of serial entrepreneur fits JM Balbuena perfectly. She is the author of the Amazon best-seller, The Successful Cannapreneur, and has started numerous businesses in her journey thus far. After investing in several businesses, she entered the cannabis space as she suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her experience using cannabis to help with her health issues steered her toward starting several companies involving cannabis.
Few companies have commanded as much curiosity and criticism in the fast-fashion world as Shein.
"I really want to address some of the misunderstandings. We have received a considerable amount of criticism on our business model because people don't really understand it," said Adam Whinston, Shein's global head of ESG.
Whinston — who joined Shein in December 2021 — was one of many speakers at Sourcing Journal's sustainability summit held Wednesday.
In this Q&A, SSI's Michael Schlossberg shares food's lessons for fashion and how his company is making hanger shipping more sustainable.
Increasing sustainable use of the world's forests would support economic recovery while providing environmentally friendly wood construction materials, according to a United Nations report co-authored by an Oregon State University researcher. "It is clearer than ever before that the increased utilization of wood products is critical to reducing global greenhouse...
The global food system is in a precarious position. Many experts are concerned that food shortages could soon reach a crisis point — what The Economist calls a "food catastrophe." Between Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, heat waves from climate change, and more, food shortages are brewing that might drag on for years. Already, the number of people around the world living in "severe" food insecurity recently hit 276 million — doubling over just the past two years — and food shortages are expected to cause this number to jump even more significantly (via NPR).
Are you looking to improve supplier diversity and purchasing decisions? Hear from Denise Woodard, CEO and Founder of Partake Foods on how she utilized supplier diversity programs to grow the customer base brand of her business. Join us on Friday, June 10 for Business Diversity: The Future of Supplier Diversity....
Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
What psychological factors make us act green? Classic scientific models identified the psychological predictors of pro-environment behavior, like our attitudes and personal norms. A new study now questions the link between these predictors and actual environmental impact for clothing. The study exposes a strong gap between our motivation to act green and the impact of our clothing consumption. This study could influence how we measure pro-environmental behavior and design communications and interventions. The results are published in Nature Sustainability.
‘digital nomads’ are mobile like never before; they can both move internally and across borders. They are pioneers of a new, ‘informational’ society. As they don’t possess their own real estate, digital nomads are ‘unsustainable’ in this world. Real estate tokenization system allows users to rent objects from a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO instead of buying it. The more tokens a user holds, the larger his/her voting power is.
The global scientific community has issued another warning that increasing climate change and biodiversity loss will together reinforce negative impacts on people around the world, including food insecurity, health risks and disrupted livelihoods, as well as involuntary displacements leading to social unrest. The latest assessment reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) warn that the window to avoid far-reaching and irreversible impacts of climate change and global biodiversity loss on people and nature is rapidly closing.
Chef and Native American food educator Freddie Bitsoie believes the US food industry is careless in its production.He shared his ethos on sustainability while talking at the Santa Fe Literary Festival.“Yet in a huge country like the United States, the food industry is so careless in how food is produced and getting rid of waste,” he said.The Independent, as the international media partner of the Santa Fe Literary Festival, provided coverage across each day of the event. For more visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website
Given the scale of the challenge, the conversation around climate change is often tinged with doom and gloom. But climate tech investor Gabriel Kra thinks we need to reframe the crisis as a source of tremendous opportunity. He offers five big reasons to be optimistic about climate -- starting with the fact that many of the world's best minds are focused and working on building a clean future for all.
In Silicon Valley, few principles are as foundational and accepted as Moore’s Law, the observation that as the capabilities of our computers increase, the costs will decrease. We are seeing this principle in action once more as enormous human talent and unprecedented capital stream into climate tech. Thankfully, the ability of the private sector to take a leading role in accelerating and scaling climate solutions is completely different from ten, five or even two years ago. We are finally in a position to drive necessary innovation because six key market forces have aligned to create optimal investment conditions to save...
Most of us like the idea of being environmentally friendly, but we’re disinterested in making certain changes because they’re expensive, inconvenient, or both. In the short term, we’ll be forced to make tough decisions regarding our sustainability – but in the long term, it’s going to get easier and easier to be environmentally friendly.
