Muriel Melva Hanson, 89, of Preston, Minn., died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Gundersen Harmony Care Center in Harmony, Minn., surrounded by her family. She was born in Whalan, Minn., on December 2, 1932, to Ralph and Myrtle (Olson) Ramsey. Muriel started school (1st and 2nd grade) in Oronoco, Minn. She attended 3rd and 4th grade at Northrup School in Rochester, Minn., and 5th and 6th grade in La Crescent, Minn. In 7th grade, she started school in Preston, Minn., and graduated high school there in 1950.

PRESTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO