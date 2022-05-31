ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m. the 46-year old was...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FIGHT WITH OFFICERS

Winston Police jailed a man after an incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour on Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed that the driver had signs of impairment. The driver was found to be too intoxicated to drive and the officer attempted to take the man into custody.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, CITED FOR POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

An Oakland woman was jailed for warrants and cited for possession of fentanyl by Sutherlin Police on Wednesday. An SPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. the 25-year old was contacted near the corner of Walnut and Fist Street in Oakland in regards to another incident. After learning of the warrants, she was arrested. During a search, just over one gram of the drug was allegedly located in her possession.
OAKLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:40 p.m. the 27-year old allegedly stole food from Safeway in the 1500 block of Southeast Stephens Street, and ate it inside the business. When confronted, she refused to leave. The suspect was...
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ROBBERY-ATTEMPTED CAR JACKING

Sutherlin Police jailed a man for an alleged robbery and attempted car-jacking incident on Tuesday. An SPD report said just before 11:00 p.m. 33-year old Donny Morgan Junior allegedly used physical force against a victim and then broke the drivers window out with his fist in an attempt take the victim’s pickup, in the 100 block of Hutchins Road. Morgan Junior was charged with third-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and for second-degree counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
SUTHERLIN, OR
#Disorderly Conduct#Roseburg Police
kezi.com

Springfield man cited after reportedly toting splatterball gun near school

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was cited for disorderly conduct today after complaints about a man with an airsoft gun near South Eugene High School, the Eugene Police Department said. Eugene police report that at about 9:15 a.m. on June 1 they received a report from South Eugene High School that two individuals, one with an airsoft gun, were loitering near the school on Patterson Street and Eighteenth Avenue. Police say that when they arrived on the scene, the item formerly identified as an airsoft gun turned out to be a splatterball gun, a similar device that shoots soft gelatin pellets. The suspect, identified as Austin Edward Baldwin, 24, of Springfield, allegedly caused distress by his proximity to the school and how he held the splatterball gun, police said.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE

A Sutherlin man was jailed for possession of a stolen vehicle, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said the Sutherlin Police Department had received information about a stolen vehicle. At 8:45 a.m. a citizen spotted the vehicle at a business on Roberts Creek Road in Green. Deputies responded to the area and took 32-year old Carl McFarland into custody. Bail was set at $50,000.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

Roseburg Police Jailed a woman following an alleged DUII incident early Saturday. An RPD report said just before 3:15 a.m. an officer was driving south on Southeast Jackson Street whey they observed a sports car driving east on Southeast Washington, going in the wrong direction., The vehicle then made a left turn onto Jackson and began going north towards the patrol vehicle, which was also the wrong way.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged trespass incident on Sunday. An RPD report said at 11:45 a.m. employees reported the 38-year old was inside Fred Meyer in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and was eating food from the shelves. Officers learned the suspect had been...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said at 3:15 p.m. a deputy was traveling down Rolling Hills Road in Green when he spotted a sedan which had been reported as stolen. Prior to seeing that vehicle the deputy passed a man at the corner of Rolling Hills and Stella, who was walking south. The man kept his head down as the deputy passed by.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BOTH DRIVERS CITED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

Both drivers were cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police Report said at 10:25 a.m. a man was driving westbound on West Harvard Avenue when his SUV collided with a second vehicle at the intersection with West Stanton Avenue. Neither driver had insurance and the one who...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Burglary Suspect in Custody, Lane Co., May 30

On 05/26/2022 Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500blk of Valentine Ct. in Springfield regarding an in-progress burglary. Neighbors of the involved residence called 911 to report that three unknown people were stealing property from within the location. When confronted by a bystander, one of the suspects shoved the bystander to the ground. The bystander struck his head on the pavement and was rendered unconscious. The suspect also placed another bystander in a headlock and threw her to the ground before rummaging through her purse. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Tanner Glen Mace, fled the location on foot. Mace was located hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody. The injured bystander was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two other suspects involved in the burglary had been able to flee the location in a U-Haul pickup. They are described as a white male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and a white female adult with brown hair and a short, thin build. Mace was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Physical Harassment, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. He was also lodged on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Murder suspect from San Diego captured in Cave Junction, Oregon

Anthony Duane Siddle, 60, was arrested this morning in Cave Junction on a warrant out of San Diego. He is wanted in the stabbing death of an 87-year-old woman in April. The US Marshals Service learned that Siddle might be in the Cave Junction area. A sheriff deputy located Siddle’s vehicle and saw a man in the 1,000 block of Rockydale Road. Additional deputies, as well as US Marshals and an officer with National Park Police, took Siddle into custody without incident.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KTVL

Three arrested in illegal cannabis bust near Merlin

MERLIN — Three people were arrested Wednesday, June 1 when the Josphein Marijuana Enforcement Team conducted an illegal cannabis search and seizure at the 2000 block of Robertson Bridge Road. At the site, JMET found approximately 2,400 marijuana plants inside multiple greenhouses on the property. The illegal plants were...
MERLIN, OR
KDRV

Suspected Grants Pass bank robber arrested

Grants Pass, Ore. - Police in Grants Pass say they've caught the man responsible for robbing the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue on Monday, May 23rd. He's been identified as 41 year old Donald L. Denney of Rogue River. He was arrested on May 28th and lodged at the...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Police ask for help finding White City drive-by shooter

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking for suspects from a weekend drive-by shooting. They also are looking for the public's help finding those suspects. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says today police spent overnight hours looking for a suspect. He says nobody was injured by the shots.
kezi.com

Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
EUGENE, OR

