SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As mental health and substance abuse are two topics at the forefront of many conversations, a nonprofit in the Valley will be using new grant funding to combat these issues head-on. Strength in Peers focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse along with trauma-related problems. The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley granted the nonprofit $10,000, which will be used exclusively to cover operational costs of their Side by Side recovery program in Shenandoah and Page Counties.

SHENANDOAH, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO