Prepare South Mississippi: What you need to know for the 2022 Hurricane Season
By WLOX Staff
WLOX
2 days ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 Hurricane Season starts June 1 and experts are predicting another above average season of storms. That’s not a reason to worry, but it is a reason to prepare. The WLOX First Alert Storm Team is here to help you do just that....
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It officially begins. The 2022 hurricane season is here, and with predictions for another active season, South Mississippi cities are getting ready while still trying to get repair work going thanks to past storm damage. “Hurricane Zeta was in 2020, and now we’re in June of...
The National Hurricane Center reports that a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a good chance of developing into the first named tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season. Officials say a group of storms in the Southern Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of tropical development...
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reminding Mississippians of the resources they have available to help them prepare for the hurricane season. As the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins Wednesday, June 1, the NOAA Climate Prediction Center predicts above-average hurricane activity for 2022, predicting 14-21 named storms....
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front moves into our area on Thursday, and scattered showers & storms will erupt ahead of it. Of those storms, there could be some embedded isolated severe storms, and damaging wind will be the main threat. Heavy rain is also possible if caught under a storm, plus there could be some hail. So, have ways of getting alerts, and carry an umbrella for your Thursday PM plans.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Anyone who has lived along the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than one hurricane season can tell you the ways to prepare don’t change much. Restocking storm supplies in 2022 is very similar to restocking storm supplies in 1985. (Two words: Vienna Sausages) But one difference this hurricane season that might impact your plan is inflation.
Today looks like it will be almost a carbon copy of yesterday. It will be hot and humid with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a heat index near 100°. A weak cool front will approach through the day on Friday. We will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances decrease heading into the weekend. In the tropics, eyes are on a tropical disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula which has a high chance for development as it moves toward the southwest Florida coast.
Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s along the coast and the upper 80s to low 90s inland. The heat index will be hot in the mid to upper 90s. The winds will be a bit breezy from the southeast, but they will settle somewhat through the day. Wednesday and Thursday look hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the 90s to 100s. By Friday, a cool front, or not as hot front, will approach our area from the northwest bringing a higher chance for showers. If the front actually moves through to our south, we could get a shot of some lower humidity and another dry weekend. The remnants of Agatha is being watched and now has a medium chance for development near the Yucatan Peninsula this week. The remnants look like they could reform and will make its way toward Cuba and Florida. No impact is expected to Mississippi from any tropical disturbance this week. But the northerly flow on the back side of this system may help to pull Friday’s front through our coastal region.
With damage from caused by the remains of Hurricane Ida fresh on our minds, we begin to brace for an active hurricane season. A tropical disturbance near the Yucatan this morning has a high chance to become a depression or storm by this weekend as it targets Florida with heavy rain. Get the latest on the tropics in this Wednesday morning update.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and the Mississippi State Board of Contractors has shared tips with Mississippians to avoid contractor scams as the Atlantic hurricane season approaches. The hurricane season begins on June 1 and will continue through Nov. 30. “The best defense against scammers is...
NEW ORLEANS, JUNE 1, 2022 — This hurricane season, which starts today and runs through Nov. 30, will be another very active one, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross urges all residents to make their preparations now and is issuing a call for more people to volunteer to respond to emergencies.
