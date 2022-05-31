Prepare South Mississippi: What you need to know for the 2022 Hurricane Season

Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s along the coast and the upper 80s to low 90s inland. The heat index will be hot in the mid to upper 90s. The winds will be a bit breezy from the southeast, but they will settle somewhat through the day. Wednesday and Thursday look hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the 90s to 100s. By Friday, a cool front, or not as hot front, will approach our area from the northwest bringing a higher chance for showers. If the front actually moves through to our south, we could get a shot of some lower humidity and another dry weekend. The remnants of Agatha is being watched and now has a medium chance for development near the Yucatan Peninsula this week. The remnants look like they could reform and will make its way toward Cuba and Florida. No impact is expected to Mississippi from any tropical disturbance this week. But the northerly flow on the back side of this system may help to pull Friday’s front through our coastal region.

