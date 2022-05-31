WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged DUII hit and run incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. the 29-year old was identified as the driver of an SUV that crashed into a power pole in the 600 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and went to a nearby residence. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:40 p.m. the 27-year old allegedly stole food from Safeway in the 1500 block of Southeast Stephens Street, and ate it inside the business. When confronted, she refused to leave. The suspect was...
Winston Police jailed a man after an incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said an officer notified a vehicle speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour on Main Street. The officer man stopped the vehicle and noticed that the driver had signs of impairment. The driver was found to be too intoxicated to drive and the officer attempted to take the man into custody.
Winston Police jailed a woman following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said the 57-year old was called in as being disorderly, yelling and screaming profanities and locking herself in the bathroom near the food pantry. Officers arrived to find the suspect still being disorderly but no longer locked in a bathroom stall.
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 11:20 a.m. the 44-year old was placed under arrest for obstructing vehicle traffic in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. He was detained without bail.
An Oakland woman was jailed for warrants and cited for possession of fentanyl by Sutherlin Police on Wednesday. An SPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. the 25-year old was contacted near the corner of Walnut and Fist Street in Oakland in regards to another incident. After learning of the warrants, she was arrested. During a search, just over one gram of the drug was allegedly located in her possession.
Sutherlin Police jailed a man for an alleged robbery and attempted car-jacking incident on Tuesday. An SPD report said just before 11:00 p.m. 33-year old Donny Morgan Junior allegedly used physical force against a victim and then broke the drivers window out with his fist in an attempt take the victim’s pickup, in the 100 block of Hutchins Road. Morgan Junior was charged with third-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and for second-degree counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
A Sutherlin man was jailed for possession of a stolen vehicle, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said the Sutherlin Police Department had received information about a stolen vehicle. At 8:45 a.m. a citizen spotted the vehicle at a business on Roberts Creek Road in Green. Deputies responded to the area and took 32-year old Carl McFarland into custody. Bail was set at $50,000.
A Roseburg man was jailed in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said at 3:15 p.m. a deputy was traveling down Rolling Hills Road in Green when he spotted a sedan which had been reported as stolen. Prior to seeing that vehicle the deputy passed a man at the corner of Rolling Hills and Stella, who was walking south. The man kept his head down as the deputy passed by.
A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged menacing incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 9:20 p.m. a caller said some subjects had come to his neighbor’s house on Maple Street in Riddle. The caller went outside to tell them his neighbor was not home and that they needed to leave. The caller said the subjects began to get confrontational with him. One allegedly shoved the caller up against the door of his house while the other man pointed a pistol at him. The pair then left in a vehicle.
Christy Robertson, 47, is in the Jackson County Jail, charged with one count each of Attempt to Commit Any Degree of Murder or Aggravated Murder, Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. According to the Jackson County Sheriff, Robertson stabbed and...
On 05/26/2022 Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500blk of Valentine Ct. in Springfield regarding an in-progress burglary. Neighbors of the involved residence called 911 to report that three unknown people were stealing property from within the location. When confronted by a bystander, one of the suspects shoved the bystander to the ground. The bystander struck his head on the pavement and was rendered unconscious. The suspect also placed another bystander in a headlock and threw her to the ground before rummaging through her purse. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Tanner Glen Mace, fled the location on foot. Mace was located hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody. The injured bystander was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two other suspects involved in the burglary had been able to flee the location in a U-Haul pickup. They are described as a white male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and a white female adult with brown hair and a short, thin build. Mace was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Physical Harassment, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. He was also lodged on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
Anthony Duane Siddle, 60, was arrested this morning in Cave Junction on a warrant out of San Diego. He is wanted in the stabbing death of an 87-year-old woman in April. The US Marshals Service learned that Siddle might be in the Cave Junction area. A sheriff deputy located Siddle’s vehicle and saw a man in the 1,000 block of Rockydale Road. Additional deputies, as well as US Marshals and an officer with National Park Police, took Siddle into custody without incident.
Both drivers were cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police Report said at 10:25 a.m. a man was driving westbound on West Harvard Avenue when his SUV collided with a second vehicle at the intersection with West Stanton Avenue. Neither driver had insurance and the one who...
According to an entry on the NBPD log for May 26, 1:52 a.m., 3201 Tremont Ave., Mill Casino, “trespass in progress,” 38-year old Janice Monic Sanders charged with Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log for May...
ASHLAND — Ashland Gun & Archery Club is hosting a law enforcement appreciation event this Saturday, June 4 from 10 am to 4 pm, where attendees can fire a SWAT sniper rifle, enter a free drawing for firearms and accessories and even apply for a concealed handgun licensing application while the club serves barbecue.
Earlier today, a search warrant was served by members of the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) at a property in the 2000 block of Robertson Bridge Road. There, deputies discovered approximately 2,400 marijuana plants inside multiple greenhouses on the property. Three individuals were arrested and the plants were destroyed. Arrested...
YREKA, Calif., — Authorities say a citizen’s tip regarding a man acting suspiciously in northern Yreka led to the arrest of a man who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with two California prohibited knifes Saturday, May 28. One of the illegally...
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking for suspects from a weekend drive-by shooting. They also are looking for the public's help finding those suspects. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says today police spent overnight hours looking for a suspect. He says nobody was injured by the shots.
EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
Comments / 0