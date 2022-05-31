ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. oil output rises 3% in March to highest since November -EIA

By Stephanie Kelly, Scott Disavino
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wa3Cl_0fvr1LYJ00

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production rose in March by more than 3% to the highest since November, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday.

Oil production rose to nearly 11.7 million barrels per day in March from 11.3 million bpd the month prior, the report showed.

Output is slowly recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and is still far below its record high of 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

Production in New Mexico rose to almost 1.5 million bpd, the highest on record. Output in Texas gained to nearly 5 million bpd, the highest since December.

Monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to 106.4 bcfd in March, its highest since December 2021, the EIA said.

In top gas producing states, monthly output rose 2.7% in Texas to 30.3 bcfd and fell 1.3% in Pennsylvania to 20.5 bcfd.

Demand for U.S. crude and petroleum products rose in March to 20.5 million bpd, its highest since December, the EIA said.

Demand for motor gasoline rose to 8.9 million bpd, the highest since December, the EIA said.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
New York State
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eia#U S Oil Production#Oil And Gas#Bcfd
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy