ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maiden, NC

39-year-old NC man accused of taking explicit photos of minor with cell phone

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2IUi_0fvr14dD00

MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Maiden man was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly used his cell phone to take explicit images of a minor, according to the Maiden Police Department.

Police said Keith Baldwin Jr, 39, was charged with felony of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon resulting from an investigation in 2021, authorities said.

Baldwin was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 9

Friendorfoe?
1d ago

A thousand dollars and he's out to molest. What a great system we have for protecting children. His bail should be a million. 😤

Reply(2)
2
Black Girl Magic
2d ago

Needs that smile smacked off of his face !

Reply(1)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maiden, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 killed, another injured, business damaged in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday. Greensboro police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Officers found two victims. Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found shot to death. James Clyburn, 60, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
GREENSBORO, NC
Lootpress

Mother charged after she allegedly drowned her son in a pond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested outside of New York in connection with the death of her 3–year–old son in March, police said Wednesday. Charlotte–Mecklenburg Police detectives said in a news release that an off–duty officer was approached at a park on March 12 by a female who said her her child was unresponsive in the pond.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police#Nc#Queen City News#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cocaine, over $24K cash found in house at center of 2 death investigations in Rowan County, deputies say

ROWAN CO. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives found 72 grams of cocaine and $24,500 in cash at a home just outside of Salisbury that was the center of two separate death investigations this year, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a “drug house” on Wildwood Road became the focus of an investigation […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

89-year-old woman with cognitive issues missing in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 89-year-old Morganton woman, officials said Thursday. Authorities are searching for Nina Thompson Anderson who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Anderson is described as five feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. […]
MORGANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

NC owner arrested after 55 complaints made related to his business

SWANNANOA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a business owner on multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said it has received and investigated a total of 55 complaints related to Brandon Michael Gray’s business, East Asheville Storage in Swannanoa, and execute two search warrants on the property since May of 2021.
SWANNANOA, NC
my40.tv

Forest City cold case heats up; police have suspect and motive in shooting death

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 3-year-old cold case in Forest City is heating up as detectives said they’re close to arresting their prime suspect. On April 4, 2019, Robert Martin Blanton was found dead in his Big Springs apartment by officers conducting a welfare check. His daughter, Tiffany Blanton, fought back tears as she recalled the moment.
FOREST CITY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy