39-year-old NC man accused of taking explicit photos of minor with cell phone

MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Maiden man was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly used his cell phone to take explicit images of a minor, according to the Maiden Police Department.

Police said Keith Baldwin Jr, 39, was charged with felony of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon resulting from an investigation in 2021, authorities said.

Baldwin was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.